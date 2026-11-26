TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township is looking to bolster its emergency medical services workforce, offering full-time and part-time emergency medical technician positions with hourly wages ranging from $31.21 to $40.32.

The township announced its recruitment campaign Wednesday, touting what municipal officials describe as the highest EMT compensation in the area.

In addition to competitive hourly wages, full-time employees will receive health benefits and pension enrollment, according to the township’s announcement.

Toms River touts highest EMT pay in the area

“Compensation is the highest in the area at $31.21-$40.32 per hour,” township officials said in their recruitment announcement.

At the advertised pay rates, an EMT working a standard 40-hour week could earn approximately $64,917 to $83,866 annually before overtime and taxes.

The hiring campaign is open to applicants seeking either full-time employment or part-time opportunities in emergency medical services.

How to apply for Toms River EMT jobs

Interested candidates can submit an application through the township’s official online employment application.

The township did not specify the number of available positions or an application deadline in its recruitment announcement.

Additional municipal employment information is available through the Toms River Township website.