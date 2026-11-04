Toms river school board members get election night win after vaad endorsement

Incumbents Ashley Lamb and James Capone, plus newcomer Laura Picurro, win with the Toms River Jewish Community Council’s backing, while running mate Gerard Nappi falls short.

A Sweep With a Split Ticket

The win came with a twist. Lamb and Capone ran under the “Protect What Matters” slogan with Nappi, who did not win a seat. Picurro ran on a rival slate, “Finance, Education, Accountability,” alongside Anthony Colucci and Elizabeth Huber.

Lamb finished 2,431 votes ahead of the top unsuccessful candidate; Capone led by 2,287 and Picurro by 1,872. Together, the three endorsed candidates collected 32,858 votes, compared with 26,114 for the three highest-ranlosing candidates lost, a gap of 6,744. Picurro, Toms RiverTownship’ss Municipal Alliance coordinator, ran as a first-time candidate. Lamb is heading into her third term, and Capone his second. The new terms begin in January 2027.

According to Lakewood Alerts, the Toms River Jewish Community Council (VAAD/TRJCC) endorsed the three Lamb candidates after meeting with them .

Booky Kaluszyner, head of the TRJCC congratulated Lamb and Capone.

“Congratulations to Ashley Lamb, James Capone, and Laura Picurro on their victories in the Toms River School Board election,” Kaluszyner said. “The election is over, but the real work begins now. Our community expects transparency, fiscal responsibility, and accountability.”

Toms River school taxes have climbed nearly 30% over the past three years, a major issue throughout the campaign. The growing size of Toms River’s private school population has also increased the district’s busing costs. The school board also gave Toms River Schools Superintendent Michael Citta a raise that sees his salary climbing to $308,000 per year, despite the district being in a financial crisis and having considered insolvency in recent years. The district also made national headlines when it announced it would sell trees on school district property to balance the annual budget.

Laura piccurro, the only non-vaad endorsed candidate to win a seat on the toms river school board this year.

Lamb and Capone also backed the board’s renewal of its busing contract with the Lakewood Student Transportation Authority, which many families in the township’s growing Orthodox community rely on to get to yeshivas and other nonpublic schools.

Lakewood Developer Donation Raised Questions Before the Vote

The victory arrives days after SNN reported that Lakewood developer Moshe “Mark” Tress contributed a large donation to Lamb’s reelection campaign. SNN confirmed the donation in Lamb’s filings with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission after local watchdog James Roland questioned it. Lamb did not comment on Roland’s findings.

Moshe tress – mugshot – ocean county jail

Tress’s company, Waterfront Development Partners, proposed a five-story, 64-unit apartment and retail building at 101 West Water Street in downtown Toms River. The Toms River Planning Board rejected the application in a 7-2 vote on Nov. 12, 2024, and the company has since filed a lawsuit challenging the denial. The school board does not decide land-use applications, and there is no indication the donation is connected to any board action. Roland raised the question of why a developer with a pending downtown project was giving to a school board campaign.

The board now enters a new term facing continued pressure over school funding, taxes and spending. Lamb, who previously drew scrutiny over a fundraiser offering sponsorships up to $2,500, will keep the gavel unless the board decides otherwise at its January reorganization meeting. Follow more Toms River and school board coverage on Shore News Network.