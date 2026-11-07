Toms river senior center november 2026 calendar: veterans luncheon, medicare help and more

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick is encouraging Toms River’s older residents to visit the Toms River Senior Center this month. The November calendar includes fitness classes, games, health talks, Medicare help and a luncheon honoring local veterans.

The biggest event of the month is the Veterans Luncheon on Thursday, November 12, at noon. Every veteran is invited for a meal and recognition of their service. Veterans who want to attend should sign up ahead of time.

Health and Benefits Help

On three Tuesdays this month, November 10, 17 and 24, the center will host Medicare Open Enrollment sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors can get help comparing and choosing coverage for the coming year. These sessions require advance registration, which can be done in the center’s office.

Quest Diagnostics will run an on-site lab at the center on Wednesday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 18.

Lunch & Learn Series

Most Mondays and some Wednesdays include a 12:30 p.m. Lunch & Learn talk on a health or senior-living topic:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Clinical Trials and Cancer Care

Monday, Nov. 9: Complete Care

Monday, Nov. 16: Physical Therapy

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Senior Citizen Activity Network (S.C.A.N.)

Monday, Nov. 23: Diabetes

Monday, Nov. 30: Always Home Care

Weekly Schedule

The center’s regular activities run every week of the month:

Mondays: Exercise Class at 9 a.m., Rummikub at 10:15 a.m., Chair Exercise at 10:30 a.m., Calendar Girls at noon and Tai-Chi at 2 p.m. A Balance Class is also offered at noon on November 2.

Exercise Class at 9 a.m., Rummikub at 10:15 a.m., Chair Exercise at 10:30 a.m., Calendar Girls at noon and Tai-Chi at 2 p.m. A Balance Class is also offered at noon on November 2. Tuesdays: Yoga at 9 a.m., Watercolor at 10 a.m. and Bingo at noon.

Yoga at 9 a.m., Watercolor at 10 a.m. and Bingo at noon. Wednesdays: Exercise Class at 9 a.m., Book Club at 10 a.m. and Mah-Jong at noon.

Exercise Class at 9 a.m., Book Club at 10 a.m. and Mah-Jong at noon. Thursdays: Yoga at 9 a.m., Dominos at 10 a.m., Pound Class and Game Day at 10:15 a.m., Zumba at 11:15 a.m. and Line Dancing at 12:30 p.m.

Yoga at 9 a.m., Dominos at 10 a.m., Pound Class and Game Day at 10:15 a.m., Zumba at 11:15 a.m. and Line Dancing at 12:30 p.m. Fridays: Exercise at 9 a.m., with Bingo and Canasta at noon.

Photo: toms river senior center november 2026 calendar: veterans luncheon, medicare help and more

Billiards and cards are available every day the center is open. Canasta players meet Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday at noon. An Original Canasta group plays Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Holiday Closings

The center will be closed on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. It will also close Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Toms River Senior Center is at 652 Garfield Avenue. For details or to register for programs, call (732) 341-1000, ext. 8460, or stop by the office.