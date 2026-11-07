TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River is inviting veterans to a free afternoon meal next week as a thank-you for their military service.

Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center announced that a special Veterans Luncheon will be held Thursday, November 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Toms River Senior Center, 652 Garfield Avenue. The Senior Center is organizing the event with the Toms River Municipal Alliance.

Organizers say any veteran is welcome. They describe the luncheon as a chance for the community to recognize the men and women who served and to show its gratitude in person.

Photo: toms river senior center to host veterans luncheon on november 12

Veterans who plan to attend need to register ahead of time. They can call the Senior Center at (732) 341-1000, ext. 8460, or sign up in person at the center’s office.

Toms River residents who need a ride can ask about transportation, but space is limited.