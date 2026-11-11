Korean War-era airman Joseph Placente and Toms River schools graduate Edward Seitz led the march to Town Hall, where the township also honored student essay winners last night.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Two Air Force veterans led Toms River‘s Veterans Day Parade down Main Street on Wednesday. At the Town Hall ceremony afterward, Mayor Dan Rodrick asked the crowd to remember the families whose veterans never came home.

“Today, we also recognize our Gold Star families — the mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, and children whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice,” Rodrick said from the steps of Town Hall. “Their loss is a reminder that the price of freedom is paid not only on the battlefield, but in homes and communities across America.”

Hundreds of people lined Main Street and Washington Street along the route, waving American flags and cheering on their fellow residents marching in the parade.

The Toms River Veterans Committee and Rodrick hosted the parade. Veterans organizations, local schools, marching bands, color guards, community groups and residents were invited to take part. Marchers lined up at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Office Lounge, near Main Street and Route 37. They stepped off at 9:30, down Main Street and onto Washington Street, ending at Toms River Town Hall, 33 Washington St.

Grand marshals: a Korea rescue airman and a local businessman

Photo: toms river veterans day parade honors two air force vets as mayor salutes gold star families and heroes

The township picked Placente and Seitz as this year’s grand marshals and read proclamations for them at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Placente enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and served in Korea, where he helped retrieve downed airmen. He later worked as an airborne radio operator on B-29s. Parade crowds in Ocean County know him well: he often marches in patriotic dress.

Seitz went through Toms River’s public schools and then joined the Air Force. He served at Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts and later in Turkey. Back home he started Le-Ed Concrete & Supply, an Ocean County masonry and landscape supply company that operated from 1970 until his retirement in 2020.

In his speech, Rodrick talked about service going back nearly 250 years.

“They served on distant battlefields, sailed into dangerous waters, and flew into hostile skies,” he said. “They endured hardships most of us will never know, and faced dangers most of us will never have to face.”

Students’ essays read at Town Hall

Plans for the Town Hall ceremony included a wreath-laying and readings by winners of the Veterans Commission essay contest. Rodrick and the council honored the six winners Tuesday. First place in the intermediate division went to an eighth grader at Toms River Intermediate South. A junior at Toms River High School East won the high school division. Students from Intermediate East, St. Joseph Grade School and High Schools North and South also placed, with prizes running from $100 to $300.

Contest chair Teresa Frassetto said the contest lets young people reflect on veterans’ “dedication, bravery and sacrifice.”

Photo: toms river veterans day parade honors two air force vets as mayor salutes gold star families and heroes

The holiday itself goes back to World War I. Under a 1938 federal law, Nov. 11 became a legal holiday known as “Armistice Day.” Congress renamed it Veterans Day in 1954 to honor Americans who served in every war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Rodrick closed with the line many veterans in the crowd have heard at every parade they’ve marched in.

“Because freedom is not free,” he said. “It has been purchased through courage, sacrifice, and the blood of American patriots.”

The township opened registration for this year’s parade in October, and the same downtown route along Main Street and Washington Street carries Toms River’s Memorial Day Parade each May. The next one is on Memorial Day, May 31, 2027.

Toms River’s Veterans Day Parade marched down Main Street to Town Hall Wednesday, led by Air Force veterans Joseph Placente and Edward Seitz as grand marshals.