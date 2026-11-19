Mary Marano turned 89 at a bingo afternoon at the Toms River Senior Center, where the four-table billiard room has become one of the building’s busiest spots.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Bingo cards, birthday wishes and the crack of billiard balls filled the Toms River Senior Center on Wednesday as local seniors and township employees gathered for another afternoon together.

The highlight was a birthday celebration for Mary Marano, who turned 89. Township officials called her “89 years young.” Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the center hosted the gathering as part of the center’s regular bingo program.

Down the hall, the billiard room continues to draw a steady crowd. It has four tables, and it has become one of the most popular gathering spots in the building, with regulars stopping in for a friendly game.

The Toms River Senior Center – Bingo Hall

“Whether playing a friendly game of Billiards, enjoying Bingo, or celebrating special milestones, our Senior Center provides a welcoming environment where friendships are made, laughter is shared, and lasting memories are created,” the township said.

The center runs a full monthly calendar of activities for older residents, including exercise classes, games, crafts, trips and social events.

“There is always something happening at the Toms River Senior Center,” the township said. “Staying active, connected and engaged is what it’s all about.”

Toms River residents interested in the center’s programs can find schedules and information through Toms River Township‘s website.