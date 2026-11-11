Toms river's ocean county mall comeback heads into christmas, with chick-fil-a and sephora next

Sephora is moving into the old On the Border building, a Santa photo setup is on the way, and Bey Lea Plaza across Hooper Avenue is adding a Sprouts.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Sears had been at the Ocean County Mall since the mall opened in 1976. It shut down on April 8, 2018. The building came down, things weren’t looking good, but what replaced it explains a lot about why the county’s only indoor mall is heading into this Christmas with more going on than it had a decade ago.

It could easily have gone the other way. Department stores were closing all over the country, and a dark Sears often meant a mall was in trouble. Simon Property Group, which runs the mall, chose to rebuild. In 2018 Simon named the Toms River mall as one of five properties where it would redevelop an empty Sears, and the Toms River planning board approved the expansion without a single no vote.

Simon tore down the old Sears and put up separate stand-alone buildings. The new stores opened one after another: LA Fitness in January 2020, Five Below that July, Ulta Beauty in September and HomeSense in December.

Then came the restaurants. The outdoor Lifestyle Center on the old Sears land now holds P.F. Chang’s, Turning Point and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. Honeygrow opened in December 2023, the chain’s 40th location and its sixth in New Jersey.

Three anchors, and the new arrivals inside

Shoppers will still recognize the core of the mall. Macy’s, JCPenney and Boscov’s are still the anchors, and each has its own outside entrance. Macy’s also has a Macy’s Backstage and a Toys R Us shop inside the store.

The national chains are still there too. The mall’s current store directory lists H&M, Old Navy, American Eagle, Hollister, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, Pandora, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Hot Topic, Zumiez, Vans, Pacsun, Express, GameStop, Kay Jewelers, Zales, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and MINISO.

Some of the newer tenants filled spots that used to sit empty. JD Sports moved into the old Charlotte Russe. Lovisa, the fashion jewelry chain, opened its first Shore store near Center Court. Co-Cool Smoothie and Bubble Tea and the Glitter and Glam children’s spa arrived around the same time.

If you’re looking for the hibachi place, it’s Ichiban. It has its own door, or you can walk in through the Applebee’s entrance. Inside, there’s the food court, Portabella, the Daddio’s counters and Rita’s Italian Ice.

For the holidays, the directory lists the Santa Photo Experience as coming soon, along with the Christmas Treasures shop. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Two closings, and who’s taking their places

Not every new tenant has lasted. On the Border opened in November 2022 as the chain’s first Shore restaurant and closed in 2025. Bahama Breeze closed that May.

Neither building is staying empty. A full Sephora store is going into the old On the Border, and the directory lists it as coming soon. Until now, local shoppers had a smaller Sephora counter inside JCPenney. Sephora is expected to open the first week of December.

The old Bahama Breeze is getting the bigger name. On Oct. 7, the Toms River Planning Board approved Chick-fil-A‘s plan to knock down the vacant restaurant and build a new one with a drive-through. It will be the first Chick-fil-A in town. The site is a stand-alone lot at the south end of the mall property.

The hooper avenue entrance of the ocean county mall in toms river, where the former sears site now holds restaurants, la fitness and homesense.

Up and down Hooper Avenue

The changes go beyond the mall property. On Hooper Avenue, Tommy’s Tavern + Tap opened this spring a short drive from the mall, in the old TGI Fridays building.

At Hooper and Bay avenues, the same intersection as the mall, Bey Lea Plaza is getting a major renovation. Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the roughly 79,000-square-foot center. Boot Barn and Skechers are joining the main strip, and Cava, Paris Baguette, Just Salad and First Watch are going into a separate building out front.

The shoppers are showing up. A commercial listing for a proposed hotel site down Hooper Avenue cites Placer.ai foot-traffic data putting the mall at 5.6 million visits over 12 months.

Now, the Ocean County Mall is planning further expansion in the future, building out three new pad sites along Hooper Avenue.