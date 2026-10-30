Traffic Alert: Vehicle Overturns on Route 537 Outside Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson

Firefighters and emergency medical crews respond to a morning crash near the amusement park, with a utility pole and wires reportedly down.

JACKSON, NJ – Emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Route 537 outside Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township Friday morning. A telephone pole and electrical wires were reportedly down at the crash scene, prompting a response from local firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:24 a.m. Friday, October 30, along Route 537 near Six Flags Great Adventure. Early reports indicated a single vehicle crash.

Firefighters from Station 56 and Station 57 were reported responding to the scene. Emergency medical services units were also en route following the initial crash report.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

Downed Wires Reported Near Six Flags Great Adventure

The crash reportedly brought down a utility pole and wires along the roadway outside the amusement park. It was not immediately clear whether the damaged utility equipment was affecting traffic or electrical service in the surrounding area.

The incident remains an active emergency response, with firefighters and EMS personnel dispatched to the location. Additional details about injuries, road closures and the cause of the crash were not immediately available.