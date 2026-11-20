The two-time Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member is the latest addition to the 2027 lineup for the four-day festival on Wildwood Beach. Black Friday ticket prices end Nov. 27.

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Travis Tritt is headed to the Jersey Shore. The country music veteran has been added to the lineup for the 2027 Barefoot Country Music Fest, which returns to Wildwood Beach June 17 to 20.

Tritt joins headliners Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green and Tim McGraw, along with Lee Brice and Hudson Westbrook. It will be the seventh year for the oceanfront festival.

About the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood Travis Tritt is the newest act added to the 2027 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The festival runs June 17 to 20, 2027, on Wildwood Beach between Morey’s Piers.

Headliners include Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green and Tim McGraw.

The Black Friday ticket sale ends at midnight Nov. 27.

Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums and won two Grammy Awards and several Country Music Association awards over a career that stretches back more than 35 years. The Marietta, Georgia, native rose to fame with country’s “Class of ’89,” alongside Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. He helped define the genre’s early 1990s boom with his gritty mix of country, Southern rock and blues.

Carrie Underwood – Photo by S. Burkley

His 1990 debut album, “Country Club,” went platinum on the strength of “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “Drift Off to Dream.” The 1991 follow-up, “It’s All About to Change,” went triple platinum. In all, Tritt has seven albums certified platinum or higher, and he has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.

Fans at Wildwood can expect a set packed with hits, including “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’.”

Tritt has stayed busy on the road and in the studio. His 2021 album, “Set in Stone,” produced by Dave Cobb, was his first album of original songs in more than a decade. In 2023 he released “Country Chapel,” his first gospel album.

Billed as the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival, Barefoot Country Music Fest features more than 40 artists on several stages set right on the sand between Morey’s Piers. The festival has sold out several times, and more acts are still to be announced.

Black Friday Ticket Sale: How Much Will it Cost Ticket prices go up after the festival’s Black Friday sale ends at midnight Friday, Nov. 27. Payment plan deposits will also rise from $19 to $29. Tickets and festival information are available at BarefootCountryMusicFest.com. Advertisement

Sources: Barefoot Country Music Fest, Travis Tritt