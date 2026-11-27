Chester, NJ – Ironia Road in Chester Township is closed near Pleasant Hill Road after a tree came down with wires attached. Police are busy across the Chesters as the holiday storm brings down trees and lines.

What to Know Ironia Road is closed by Pleasant Hill Road because of a fallen tree tangled in wires.

Chester police patrols are answering calls and checking neighborhoods for low-hanging wires and branches.

Officers are reporting damage to the utility companies for repairs.

Drivers should avoid the area and use another route.

Police said patrols are “out responding to various calls and checking areas for low-hanging wires and branches throughout the Chesters.” Officers are reporting what they find “to the proper companies for repairs.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the holiday storm,” the Chester Police Department said.

The Chesters are Chester Township and Chester Borough in western Morris County. Both are full of wooded back roads like Ironia Road, where a single fallen tree can cut off a route. Drivers in the area should slow down, watch for branches in the road and expect more short-notice closures while crews clear damage.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Treat any downed or low-hanging line as live and dangerous, even if it looks dead or isn’t sparking. Keep well back, don’t drive over lines or through branches tangled in them, and call 911 to report wires that are down in the road. Report power outages to your electric company. Jersey Central Power & Light customers can report them online through the JCP&L outage center.

More storm, road closure and power outage coverage across New Jersey is on Shore News Network.

Sources: Chester Police Department