Toms River, NJ – The Thanksgiving nor’easter has passed, but it left a mess across Toms River. Fallen trees, downed power lines, a major gas leak and a utility pole fire have closed roads throughout the township, and police are asking drivers to stay away while crews clean up.

The Toms River Police Department reported these closures and trouble spots:

Fischer Boulevard: Northbound lanes closed at Water’s Edge because of a tree down on wires across the road

Northbound lanes closed at Water’s Edge because of a tree down on wires across the road Indian Hill Road: Closed in both directions between Arrow and Shawnee because of a tree on wires across the road

Closed in both directions between Arrow and Shawnee because of a tree on wires across the road Walnut Street: Closed because of a major gas leak and power outages, with the gas company making repairs

Closed because of a major gas leak and power outages, with the gas company making repairs Route 37 at Mule Road: Partial closure near the animal hospital, with delays expected while state DOT and JCP&L crews work

Partial closure near the animal hospital, with delays expected while state DOT and JCP&L crews work Bayshore Drive and Grover: Closed because of downed wires

Closed because of downed wires Route 35 at Colony in Ortley Beach: Closed because of a utility pole fire near The Dunes

What to Know

Several Toms River roads are closed because of downed trees, wires, a gas leak and a pole fire.

Northbound Fischer Boulevard and both directions of Indian Hill Road are blocked.

Several traffic lights are on flash, and the light at Old Freehold Road and Route 166 is out.

Treat any dark or flashing signal as a four-way stop.

Several traffic signals across the township are flashing. The light at Old Freehold Road and Route 166 is out completely, and an officer is directing traffic there.

The storm hit the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day with heavy rain, east winds gusting near 70 mph and major tidal flooding. The National Weather Service had warned that the wind would bring down trees and power lines and cause widespread outages across Ocean County.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the affected areas and give utility and road crews space to work. Never drive over or touch a downed wire. Assume every wire is live, and report it to JCP&L or call 911.

Residents can report outages and check restoration times on the JCP&L outage map.

For more Toms River and Ocean County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly, JCP&L