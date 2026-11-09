Trenton man busted in pennsylvania with stolen gun, stolen car and outstanding nj warrant

A stolen vehicle call in Yardley led police to a 32-year-old Trenton man allegedly carrying a stolen firearm and already wanted in New Jersey.

YARDLEY, PA – A 32-year-old Trenton man accused of possessing a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun in Pennsylvania was already wanted back home on firearms and fleeing charges, according to police. The suspect was arrested in Yardley Borough and sent to Bucks County Prison following an early morning investigation on Morgan Avenue.

The Yardley Borough Police Department announced the arrest Monday, November 9, after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 10 block of Morgan Avenue around 5:24 a.m. Investigators determined that the man was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm in addition to the vehicle.

Police said the suspect also had an outstanding warrant from Trenton involving firearms charges and fleeing and eluding. His name was not released in the department’s public announcement, and authorities have not disclosed where the vehicle or handgun was originally stolen.

Stolen Vehicle Investigation Uncovers Another Stolen Weapon

According to the Yardley Borough Police Department, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the Morgan Avenue area and began investigating after arriving at the scene.

Their investigation led to the 32-year-old Trenton resident, who was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle and firearms offenses.

Police also determined that the man was allegedly carrying a stolen firearm.

The department did not disclose the make or model of the stolen vehicle, the type of firearm recovered or whether the handgun was loaded.

Authorities also have not explained how the vehicle came to be in Yardley or whether investigators believe it was stolen in Pennsylvania or New Jersey.

The incident occurred in Bucks County, just across the Delaware River from the Trenton area, where motorists regularly travel between the two states.

Suspect Was Already Wanted in Trenton on Gun and Eluding Charges

The Pennsylvania arrest revealed another legal problem for the accused man.

According to Yardley police, the 32-year-old had an outstanding warrant from Trenton involving firearms offenses and fleeing and eluding.

Police have not disclosed when that warrant was issued or the circumstances surrounding the original New Jersey charges.

The department also did not say whether the Trenton warrant would lead to extradition proceedings or additional court appearances in New Jersey.

The outstanding warrant adds another dimension to the investigation, which now involves alleged vehicle theft and firearms violations in Pennsylvania alongside unresolved charges in New Jersey.

The case follows other regional investigations involving stolen vehicles and firearms moving between communities along the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border.

Trenton Man Sent to Bucks County Prison After Arraignment

Following his arrest, the suspect was arraigned on the Pennsylvania charges and committed to Bucks County Prison.

The Yardley Borough Police Department confirmed that the case remains pending in court.

Officials did not provide information about bail, the man’s next court appearance or whether additional charges are being considered.

The department also has not announced whether investigators are working with Trenton police to address the outstanding New Jersey warrant.

For Yardley officers, what began as a stolen vehicle call ended with the recovery of an allegedly stolen firearm and the arrest of a man already wanted in another state.

The investigation remains subject to further court proceedings.

The charges are allegations, and the accused man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.