Trenton man gets life for killing girlfriend of 30 years inside pennsylvania hotel room

Bensalem Township, PA – A New Jersey man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend of three decades inside a Pennsylvania hotel room where the couple had gone to discuss problems in their relationship. Orenthia Upshur, 52, admitted to the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Maisha Coon at the Sleep Inn in Bensalem Township.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Upshur pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Coon’s death. The killing occurred on January 15, 2025, at the hotel approximately 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Victim begged for her life before fatal shooting

Investigators said Upshur and Coon had been involved in a relationship for approximately 30 years and were staying at the hotel to discuss ongoing relationship problems. A relative of Upshur told authorities he heard the couple arguing shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened SLEEP INN MOTE STREET ROADL, BENSALEMIP

At approximately 5 a.m., that relative walked into a Pennsylvania State Police station and reported that Upshur had confessed to killing Coon at a hotel in Bensalem Township. Troopers subsequently determined that Coon had rented Room 317 at the Sleep Inn the previous day.

Sleep inn – bensalem, pa – google maps.

Inside the room, investigators discovered Coon dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities recovered three spent shell casings and found a bullet hole in the floor that had penetrated the ceiling of the hotel room below.

During a four-hour interview with detectives, Upshur admitted shooting Coon as she pleaded for her life. According to prosecutors, he told her, “It’s all going to end tonight,” before killing her.

Gunfire in Trenton leads to hourslong police standoff

The investigation also revealed that police in Trenton had responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:30 a.m., shortly before Upshur’s relative contacted Pennsylvania authorities. Officers arriving at the New Jersey location heard additional gunshots and spotted an armed man, later identified as Upshur, running into a nearby residence.

The encounter triggered an hourslong standoff as law enforcement surrounded the property. Upshur eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Authorities connected the Trenton incident to Coon’s killing through their investigation and Upshur’s subsequent admissions. The case involved coordination between Pennsylvania and New Jersey law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor calls murder a brutal act of domestic violence

Following Upshur’s guilty plea to first-degree murder, the court imposed a life prison sentence. Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan described the killing as a devastating act of domestic violence that permanently affected Coon’s family.

“This brutal act of domestic violence robbed Maisha Coon of her life and shattered the lives of those who loved her,” Khan said in a statement.

“While nothing can reverse this horrific tragedy, today’s life sentence ensures that the defendant will spend the rest of his days behind bars and can never harm another member of our community,” Khan added.

The district attorney also credited investigators and prosecutors who worked across state lines to bring the case to a conclusion. “I am deeply grateful to our prosecution team and law enforcement partners across state lines whose relentless efforts secured justice for Maisha and her family,” he said.

The guilty plea and life sentence close the criminal prosecution of a killing that began with a confrontation between longtime partners and ended with a multistate police investigation. Upshur will remain imprisoned for the rest of his life.