Police say the hosts refused to end the event, and the city had already ordered the location to stop operating after repeated complaints.

TRENTON, N.J. – Trenton police shut down a large unauthorized party Saturday night at a location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that the city had already ordered to stop operating. Three men were charged.

Officers were sent to 1240 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of an unauthorized event, the Trenton Police Department said. Officers were told a large party was going on inside and that the location “had been an ongoing problem.”

What Happened Police said the location is not licensed to operate as a business.

The city had issued a Letter of Abatement ordering the location to stop all operations after previous complaints.

One host was arrested for resisting arrest and obstruction, the second host received a nuisance summons, and a third man was arrested while officers broke up the crowd.

Police said the investigation found that “the premises is not licensed to operate as a business and, based on previous complaints, the city had issued a Letter of Abatement to cease all operations.”

A security guard met officers at the entrance, and they spoke with two men who said they were hosting the event. Officers told the hosts to end the party and ask the crowd to leave, police said. The hosts refused.

Officers then asked the two men for their information so they could issue a summons for the unauthorized event. Police said Ryan Paige Jr., 38, refused to give his information and was told he was being placed under arrest. “When officers attempted to place him under arrest, he resisted and was eventually taken into custody,” the department said.

Officers shut down the party. The second host, Mark McFarlane, 38, was issued a summons for creating a nuisance. While officers were clearing the crowd, Rakim Morrison, 22, was taken into custody, police said.

Charges Ryan Paige Jr., 38: Resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law

Resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law Mark McFarlane, 38: Public nuisance

Public nuisance Rakim Morrison, 22: Obstructing the administration of law

“Charges are mere accusations and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty,” the department said.

Anyone with questions can contact Capt. David Ordille, the department’s public information officer, at 609-989-4152.

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Sources: Trenton Police Department