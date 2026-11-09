Police say the teenager left a Woodland Street barbershop in a Honda Odyssey with tinted windows and a distinctive pink crown on the rear glass.

TRENTON, N.J. – The Trenton Police Department issued a missing juvenile alert for a 16-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from a barbershop on Woodland Street. Investigators released the teenager’s photograph and a description of the minivan he entered, including a distinctive marking that could help someone recognize the vehicle.

Jeshua Emanuel Galicia Lemus, 16, was reported missing to police by the Center for Family Services’ JUNTOS program on July 18. According to a police bulletin dated July 28, the teenager left Los Primos Barbershop at 301 Woodland Street in Trenton and got into a Honda Odyssey.

Photo: trenton teen, 16, reported missing after leaving barbershop in mystery honda minivan

The police alert describes the minivan as having heavily tinted windows and a pink crown displayed on the rear corner window. Authorities have not disclosed who was driving the vehicle, where it was headed or whether anyone accompanied the teenager.

Police Release Description of Missing Trenton Teenager

According to the missing juvenile bulletin, Jeshua is described as a Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Police said he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans.

The bulletin does not list any identifying scars, marks or tattoos.

Investigators included the teenager’s photograph in the alert to help members of the public recognize him.

The missing person report was filed through the JUNTOS program operated by the Center for Family Services, which provides services to young people and families.

The department classified the case as a missing juvenile report involving a runaway.

Police have not provided additional information explaining the circumstances of his departure or whether the teenager was believed to be in immediate danger.

Honda Odyssey With Pink Crown Could Help Identify Vehicle

One of the most distinctive details in the police bulletin involves the vehicle Jeshua reportedly entered after leaving the barbershop.

Investigators identified it as a Honda Odyssey minivan with dark window tinting.

A pink crown displayed on a rear corner window could help distinguish the vehicle from similar minivans.

Police did not include a license plate number, vehicle color or model year in the bulletin.

The department also did not identify the driver or disclose whether investigators had located the vehicle.

Because the public bulletin is dated July 28, its information reflects the investigation at that time. A more recent official update confirming whether Jeshua has been located was not available for this report.

Trenton Police Ask Anyone With Information to Contact Detectives

Anyone with information about Jeshua’s whereabouts or the vehicle described in the original alert can contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000 or its Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-989-4155.

The missing juvenile bulletin also lists 609-989-4170 as a contact number for information about the case.

People who may have seen the teenager or recognize the Honda Odyssey are encouraged to provide that information directly to investigators rather than attempting to intervene themselves.

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit also coordinates missing-person investigations and maintains statewide resources for law enforcement agencies.

The Trenton alert provides a photograph, physical description and vehicle details that could assist police in determining what happened after the teenager left the Woodland Street barbershop.

Anyone with information should contact Trenton police so investigators can determine whether the information remains relevant to the case.