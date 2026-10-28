One victim was repeatedly struck during a three-person robbery in Anne Arundel County after the suspects allegedly threatened the victims by implying they had a weapon.

BROOKLYN PARK, MD – Three men allegedly threatened two people with a weapon, robbed them and repeatedly beat one of the victims during a Tuesday night attack in Brooklyn Park, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The suspects fled before officers arrived and remained unidentified following a search of the surrounding area.

Photo: trio accused of robbing two people and repeatedly striking victim in maryland

The robbery occurred October 27 at approximately 7:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Townsend Avenue. Northern District officers responded to the report and determined that three individuals had confronted two victims, implied they were armed and assaulted one of them multiple times.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 100 BLOCK OF TOWNSEND AVENUE, BROOKLYN PARK MD

Police released descriptions of all three suspects Wednesday while asking the public for help identifying them. Detectives are investigating the incident under case number 26-734670.

Two Victims Robbed, One Repeatedly Struck During Attack

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Northern District patrol officers were dispatched to Townsend Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined that three suspects approached two victims and implied they had a weapon.

The suspects then robbed both victims, with one of the victims repeatedly struck during the encounter.

Police did not specify whether the victim was punched, kicked or struck with an object.

The department also did not disclose what property was stolen or estimate its value.

Although the suspects allegedly implied they were armed, the police statement did not confirm that a weapon was displayed or recovered.

The report did not include information about the victims’ ages or whether the person who was assaulted required medical treatment.

Three Suspects Flee Before Police Arrive

After the robbery and assault, all three suspects fled the area.

Responding officers searched the surrounding neighborhood but were unable to locate them.

Police described the individuals as two Black males and one white male, all believed to be in their 20s.

All three were reportedly wearing dark clothing.

The department did not provide additional details about their height, build or other distinguishing characteristics.

Investigators also did not indicate whether the suspects fled on foot or used a vehicle.

The Northern District Detective Unit is now working to identify the three individuals and determine the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

Anne Arundel County Detectives Seek Public’s Help

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information about the suspects to contact the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135.

Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Investigators are referencing the case under report number 26-734670.

The department has not announced any arrests or criminal charges in connection with the incident.