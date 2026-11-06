Tuckerton fire department calls borough letter over oxygen fill station harassment after weed citation, criticism of town hall

The borough asked in an Oct. 26 letter whether jointly owned equipment was sold, and the fire department says it never was.

TUCKERTON, N.J. – The Tuckerton Fire Department is pushing back on a letter from the borough demanding answers about an oxygen cylinder refilling station, saying the equipment is still in the firehouse where it was installed. The department described the letter as a “gotcha” based on faulty gossip in a Facebook post that also took aim at the borough over a weeds violation.

Photos by tuckerton fd

Borough Seeks Written Answers on Jointly Owned Equipment

In a letter dated Oct. 26, 2026, Borough Administrator and Municipal Clerk Jenny Gleghorn wrote to Lee’s Emergency Equipment, Inc. of East Main Street, addressing a Mr. Eggert, about the “ownership and disposition” of the refilling station at the Tuckerton Fire House. The letter follows up on a Jan. 30, 2026 email from Eggert, which she said acknowledged that the Tuckerton Fire Company and the borough jointly bought the station. According to the letter, that email also asked whether the borough would give up its ownership interest.

Gleghorn wrote that the borough never agreed to waive, transfer or relinquish its stake, and that a lack of response to the January email does not amount to consent. She said it recently came to her attention that the fire department may have sold the station and that it had since been removed from the firehouse.

The letter asks for four things: confirmation of whether the station is still at the firehouse; if it was sold, the date, buyer and total amount received; if it was otherwise transferred, an explanation and its current location; and copies of any related documents. Gleghorn wrote that any sale of jointly purchased equipment without the borough’s knowledge raises concerns, and that the borough would need to determine its ownership interest and any proceeds it may be owed. She asked for a written reply within 10 business days.

Fire Department Says It Never Left the Firehouse

In its Facebook post, the fire department said the fill station was bought years ago by the fire company and the borough together to refill cylinders used on EMS calls. The department said it had asked the borough to waive its ownership so the equipment could be disposed of and that the request was ignored. It said the equipment has been stored since the department closed.

The department said the borough could have simply asked where the equipment was, or looked through a firehouse window and seen it in place. It called the letter and the cost of certified mail a waste of taxpayer money.

Weeds Violation Adds to the Dispute

The post also raised a separate dispute over a violation notice for weeds. The department said it was ticketed and will argue the case in court, and it said Tuckerton Elementary School was never cited for the same issue. The department also said it recently received the original summons, postmarked Oct. 2, 2026, in an envelope with no state or ZIP code.

The department said it found a property violation notice in its mailbox and accused borough leaders of a double standard. It pointed out that the Borough Council unanimously passed a property maintenance resolution in July, and it claimed the Tuckerton Elementary School grounds were overgrown until just before the school year began, with no notice issued.

The department said it plans to ask whether properties lived in by members of the governing body, borough-owned properties and other spots along the street received similar notices, and it posted photos of them.

It also leveled broader criticism at borough leadership, saying fire trucks worth thousands of dollars were given away instead of sold, that volunteerism in town has suffered and that employee turnover has been high, and it referenced a pending harassment lawsuit involving Gleghorn and the public works superintendent. Those claims are the department’s own and were not independently verified. The department said it has been tied up with legal matters and will clean up around the firehouse as soon as time allows.

It said it will accept the penalty if it is found to deserve it. Follow more Tuckerton news and Ocean County coverage on Shore News Network.