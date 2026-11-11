Twice-deported migrant claims bomb, rushes cockpit on newark-based flight sparking hijacking alert

A Newark-to-New Orleans United Airlines flight became a midair security emergency Monday night when a passenger allegedly announced he had a bomb and tried to force his way into the cockpit. Federal immigration officials later said the man had been deported from the United States twice.

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, 34, a Honduran national, was on United Flight 2174 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Nov. 9 when the disturbance started. Authorities say he claimed to be carrying an explosive device and then went for the flight deck door.

Rony alexander gomez-alberto

The pilots issued a Level 4 hijack alert. That is the highest threat level in commercial aviation, used when someone attempts or achieves a breach of the flight deck. Flight attendants and crew members subdued Gomez-Alberto and held him in the cabin for the rest of the flight.

The aircraft landed safely in New Orleans. Law enforcement officers met it at the gate and took Gomez-Alberto into custody. No injuries were reported, and no explosive device was found.

Gomez-Alberto was booked on charges of terrorizing and communicating false information of a planned arson. Louisiana prosecutors use the second charge in bomb threat cases.

The Department of Homeland Security said Gomez-Alberto had been removed from the country on two earlier occasions and was in the United States illegally at the time of the flight. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against him Tuesday after his arrest. The detainer asks local jailers to notify ICE and hold him so federal officers can take custody before any release.

United airlines flight at newark terminal.

The department said the case shows the risk posed by people who reenter the country after deportation. Gomez-Alberto remains in custody in Louisiana on the state charges.

Federal investigators are expected to review the incident. Interfering with a flight crew and threatening an aircraft can also bring federal charges.