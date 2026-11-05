Police say surveillance footage and recovered materials helped identify two suspects accused of taking metal and job-site equipment from a Broad Street business.

UTICA, N.Y. – Two people have been charged after investigators traced metal and job-site equipment stolen from a Utica business to a local recycling facility, where the materials were allegedly sold as scrap. Police say surveillance footage and the business owner’s identification of the stolen property helped detectives identify the suspects.

The Utica Police Department identified the defendants as Samantha Cerini, 39, and William Wilcox, 45, both listed as having no known address. The two were charged on November 3 and 4 following an investigation into a late-September theft from a business in the 1300 block of Broad Street.

Photo: two accused of selling stolen job-site metal at utica recycling plant

Both face charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police have not disclosed the value of the stolen materials, and the department’s announcement did not specify whether the suspects face additional charges related to the original theft.

Metal and Construction Equipment Stolen From Broad Street Business

The investigation began in late September when Utica police received a larceny complaint from a business along Broad Street.

According to investigators, unknown individuals had removed large pieces of metal and equipment from a job site associated with the property.

The business reported the missing materials to police, prompting an investigation into where the property had gone and who was responsible.

Detectives subsequently learned that the stolen materials were allegedly being transported to a local recycling facility and sold as scrap metal.

That discovery provided investigators with a possible trail connecting the missing equipment to the individuals handling the property.

Photo: two accused of selling stolen job-site metal at utica recycling plant

Police did not identify the affected business or disclose how much material had been taken.

Recycling Facility Helps Police Identify Stolen Property

During the investigation, police determined that materials matching the reported stolen property had been brought to a local recycling plant.

The victims were able to positively identify the recovered items as property taken from their Broad Street location, according to the department.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage connected to the incident.

Using the property identification and surveillance evidence, police identified two individuals allegedly involved in selling the metal.

The department did not specify how many trips were made to the recycling facility or how much money the suspects allegedly received.

Police also did not identify the recycling business or suggest that its operators were involved in any wrongdoing.

Samantha Cerini and William Wilcox Charged in Utica Investigation

Following the investigation, officers located or contacted the two individuals identified through the evidence.

Police identified them as Samantha Cerini, 39, and William Wilcox, 45.

Both were listed as having no known address.

The department said the two were charged on November 3 and November 4 with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Under New York law, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property is a felony offense.

The police announcement did not specify which defendant was charged on which date or whether either was detained following processing.

Authorities also did not release information about arraignments, bail determinations or upcoming court appearances.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Utica Police Investigation Connects Theft to Scrap Metal Sales

The case illustrates how investigators can trace stolen construction materials through businesses that purchase and process recyclable metal.

In this investigation, the reported theft involved large metal pieces and job-site equipment rather than ordinary retail merchandise.

Police say the victims’ ability to recognize their property at the recycling facility helped establish a connection between the stolen materials and the individuals accused of possessing them.

Surveillance footage provided additional evidence used to identify the suspects.

The Utica Police Department has not announced whether all the missing equipment was recovered or whether additional suspects are being sought.

The investigation resulted in felony possession charges against Cerini and Wilcox, with further proceedings to be handled through the court system.