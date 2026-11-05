Two accused of selling stolen job-site metal at utica recycling plant

Police say surveillance footage and recovered materials helped identify two suspects accused of taking metal and job-site equipment from a Broad Street business.
UTICA, N.Y. – Two people have been charged after investigators traced metal and job-site equipment stolen from a Utica business to a local recycling facility, where the materials were allegedly sold as scrap. Police say surveillance footage and the business owner’s identification of the stolen property helped detectives identify the suspects.
The Utica Police Department identified the defendants as Samantha Cerini, 39, and William Wilcox, 45, both listed as having no known address. The two were charged on November 3 and 4 following an investigation into a late-September theft from a business in the 1300 block of Broad Street.
Both face charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police have not disclosed the value of the stolen materials, and the department’s announcement did not specify whether the suspects face additional charges related to the original theft.
Metal and Construction Equipment Stolen From Broad Street Business
The investigation began in late September when Utica police received a larceny complaint from a business along Broad Street.
According to investigators, unknown individuals had removed large pieces of metal and equipment from a job site associated with the property.
The business reported the missing materials to police, prompting an investigation into where the property had gone and who was responsible.
Detectives subsequently learned that the stolen materials were allegedly being transported to a local recycling facility and sold as scrap metal.
That discovery provided investigators with a possible trail connecting the missing equipment to the individuals handling the property.
Police did not identify the affected business or disclose how much material had been taken.