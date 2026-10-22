Two Arrested in Deadly Dover Commons Shooting After Delaware Homecoming Crowds Gathered

Suspects ages 22 and 18 face murder charges in the shooting that killed a Philadelphia man and wounded another victim.

DOVER, DE — Two men face murder charges after a shooting in the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot killed Nasir Cox, 22, of Philadelphia, and wounded a second man, Dover police said.

A 22-year-old Dover man was arrested October 16, and an 18-year-old man was captured October 21 in Snow Hill, Maryland. The arrests followed the October 10 shooting on the 1200 block of North DuPont Highway, according to the Dover Police Department.

Both suspects face first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of first-degree reckless endangering and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Investigators recover handgun during search

Detectives identified the Dover man as one of the suspected shooters and obtained warrants for his arrest and a search of his residence.

Officers and federal marshals went to the 500 block of Crawford Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. October 16. The suspect came outside after officers announced their presence and surrendered without incident, police said.

Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun, ammunition, and clothing and accessories matching those worn during the shooting.

The second suspect was located by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force at a Snow Hill residence. He was arrested without incident and remained in Maryland pending extradition to Delaware.

Police corrected an earlier announcement identifying him as 17, confirming he was 18 both when arrested and on the night of the shooting.

“These arrests reflect the persistence, investigative skill, and professionalism required to bring a complex and challenging case to this stage,” Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said.

“Our investigators worked diligently to identify those responsible, develop the evidence, and coordinate apprehensions across jurisdictional boundaries,” he said.

Officers drove victims through gridlocked area

The shooting happened at approximately 9:19 p.m., hours after thousands of students and visitors attending Delaware State University homecoming events were required to leave campus around 6 p.m. Crowds gathered at nearby shopping centers, police said.

More than 50 officers from multiple departments were already handling fights, disturbances and reports of gunfire in the area when officers heard shots and saw people running from Dover Commons.

They found a 21-year-old man with an upper-body gunshot wound, then located Cox while providing aid.

With vehicle and pedestrian traffic gridlocking the Route 13 corridor, officers drove both victims to Bayhealth Kent Campus in police vehicles. Cox died from his injuries. Police initially reported the surviving victim was hospitalized in stable condition.