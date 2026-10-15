Two Bronx Men Accused of Stabbing Off-Duty NYPD Detective 10 Times Over Gold Chains

The detective told his attackers he was a cop. Prosecutors say they kept stabbing him anyway.

BRONX, NY – Two Bronx men accused of stabbing an off-duty NYPD detective 10 times while stealing his gold chains are now facing attempted murder charges after authorities tracked them to Massachusetts. The detective, Jose Mercedes, survived the violent daytime attack but required emergency surgery for wounds to his neck, arms and torso.

Sneider Mejia, 24, and D’Angelo Caraballo, 25, were indicted and arraigned Wednesday, October 14, in Bronx Supreme Court. Prosecutors allege the pair attacked Mercedes on October 2 as he unloaded belongings from his vehicle near East 208th Street and Rochambeau Avenue.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, the detective identified himself as a police officer while resisting the robbery, but the attackers allegedly continued stabbing him before escaping on an electric bicycle with one of his gold chains. Both suspects were captured in Massachusetts five days later.

Detective Identified Himself as NYPD Officer During Brutal Bronx Attack

The October 2 attack unfolded around 1:43 p.m. in the Bronx, where Mercedes was unloading items from his vehicle while off duty.

According to the indictment allegations, Mejia approached the detective with a knife and attempted to remove two gold chains from his neck. Caraballo then allegedly joined the robbery and grabbed both chains.

Mercedes fought back, telling the men he was a New York City police officer.

Rather than retreating, the defendants allegedly stabbed him repeatedly in the neck, arms and torso, inflicting 10 wounds before fleeing on an e-bike with one of the chains.

The wounded detective was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

“This vicious attack on a dedicated member of our law enforcement community is unacceptable,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in announcing the indictment.

The attack drew widespread attention within the NYPD and the city’s law enforcement community as investigators worked to identify and locate those responsible.

Suspects Fled to Massachusetts Before Their Arrests

Following the stabbing, investigators traced Mejia and Caraballo to Massachusetts, where both were arrested October 7.

The pair were subsequently returned to New York to face prosecution in the Bronx.

“These defendants allegedly robbed an off-duty NYPD detective and stabbed him multiple times when the officer resisted,” Clark said.

Both men appeared Wednesday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alvin Yearwood, where they were arraigned on attempted murder, robbery and related charges.

The judge ordered both defendants remanded into custody.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

Prosecutors Pursue Attempted Murder Case Against Both Defendants

The prosecution is being handled by Senior Trial Assistant District Attorney Paul Irace, with assistance from the Bronx District Attorney’s Trial Division and Homicide Bureau.

Investigators from the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct Detective Squad and Bronx Homicide Squad assisted in the investigation that led to the arrests.

Clark credited investigators and prosecutors involved in the case while emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations.

“Now, they will have to answer for their crimes,” she said.

The case will proceed in Bronx Supreme Court, where prosecutors must prove the charges against Mejia and Caraballo.

Both men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.