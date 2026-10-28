Green hyundai terrorizing dc ended: two teens busted in string of armed robberies

Police say the suspects repeatedly jumped out of a Hyundai Santa Fe, threatened victims with a gun and demanded their belongings during an overnight robbery spree in Northeast DC.

WASHINGTON, DC – Two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested in connection with three armed robberies across Northeast DC, where police say suspects used a green Hyundai Santa Fe to approach victims and threaten them with a firearm. The robberies occurred within roughly 90 minutes during the early morning hours of October 20.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy from Southeast DC and a 15-year-old boy from Northeast DC were taken into custody Tuesday, October 27. Both face three counts of robbery while armed following an investigation by Fifth District detectives.

According to police, the suspects used a green Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Virginia license plates during each robbery. They allegedly exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded property before moving on to another location.

Three Armed Robberies Reported Across Northeast DC

The first reported robbery occurred Tuesday, October 20, at approximately 1:23 a.m. near 5th and K streets Northeast.

Police said the suspects approached in the green Hyundai Santa Fe, exited the SUV and brandished a firearm while demanding the victim’s property.

Just two minutes later, at approximately 1:25 a.m., another armed robbery was reported in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast.

Investigators described the same method in both incidents, with suspects emerging from a green Hyundai bearing Virginia tags and using a firearm to threaten victims.

The third robbery occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Elkington Place Northeast.

The department connected all three incidents through the reported method of operation and subsequent investigative findings.

The robberies occurred over approximately one hour and 32 minutes, with the first two reported just two minutes apart.

Police did not disclose the number of victims involved, identify the property stolen or report whether anyone was physically injured.

Detectives Identify Teenage Suspects in Robbery Pattern

Following the October 20 robberies, Fifth District detectives investigated the incidents and developed leads identifying the suspects.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not detail the evidence used to connect the teenagers to the three locations.

Investigators also did not indicate whether the green Hyundai Santa Fe was recovered or whether the firearm allegedly displayed during the robberies was located.

On October 27, officers arrested both teenagers pursuant to a DC Superior Court pre-petition custody order.

The suspects were identified only by their ages and general places of residence because they are juveniles.

The 17-year-old is from Southeast DC, while the 15-year-old is from Northeast DC.

Both were charged with three counts of robbery while armed.

The charges are allegations, and neither juvenile has been adjudicated delinquent in connection with the offenses.

Armed Robbery Arrests Follow Weeklong Investigation

The arrests came seven days after the reported robbery pattern, marking a significant development in the investigation.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the same general method was used in each incident: suspects arrived in a green SUV, displayed a gun and demanded property.

The department’s October 28 announcement did not identify additional suspects or explain whether investigators believe anyone else participated in the robberies.

Police also did not release the teenagers’ detention status or upcoming court dates.

The involvement of two minors, including a 15-year-old, is a notable element of the case, which involves allegations of armed robbery at three separate locations in Northeast DC.

The matter will proceed through the District’s juvenile justice system following the arrests and filing of charges.