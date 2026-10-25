Two Dead in Toms River Garden State Parkway Crash

A crash involving a tow truck on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Toms River reportedly killed two people Saturday night.

A crash involving a tow truck on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Toms River reportedly killed two people Saturday night.

Preliminary reporting indicates two vehicles struck a tow truck that had stopped near a disabled car in the northbound lanes Saturday night.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Two people were reported killed and two others injured in a crash involving a tow truck on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Toms River Saturday night, October 24, according to preliminary reports. No official statement has been released by law enforcement at this time.

A tow truck reportedly stopped in the roadway to shield a stalled vehicle when two approaching vehicles struck it. A front-seat passenger in one vehicle and the driver of the other were killed.

Emergency crews respond near milepost 87

Live Map: Here’s where it happened GARDEN STATE PARKWAY MILEMARKER 87

The collision occurred near milepost 87 on the Garden State Parkway, north of the Toms River Toll Plaza and one mile south of Lakewood’s Exit 88 interchange.

Multiple ambulances, including crews from Lakewood and Toms River, responded. Several other individuals were injured.