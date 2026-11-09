A routine traffic stop turned into a gun seizure after police found four handguns, including one loaded with a round in the chamber, and suspected drugs.

GLENMONT, MD – A traffic stop in Montgomery County took a serious turn when police discovered four handguns inside a vehicle carrying five people, including two juveniles. Three occupants were arrested and charged with firearm-related offenses, while investigators also recovered suspected cannabis packaged for distribution.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police’s 4th District Community Action Team made the discovery Thursday, November 5, after stopping a vehicle near East Randolph Road and Kara Lane in the Glenmont area. A police K-9 alerted to the suspected presence of controlled substances, leading officers to search the vehicle and uncover the weapons.

Photo: two juveniles detained after maryland police discover four handguns in vehicle

One handgun was discovered beneath the driver’s seat with a round already in the chamber. Three additional handguns were recovered from the waistbands of two passengers, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police Find Four Handguns After K-9 Alerts During Traffic Stop

The investigation began when officers conducting proactive enforcement in Glenmont observed a vehicle traveling along Randolph Road toward New Hampshire Avenue.

The officers stopped the vehicle near East Randolph Road and Kara Lane, where they encountered five occupants.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene and conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle.

The dog alerted to the presence of suspected controlled dangerous substances, prompting officers to search the vehicle.

What they discovered was far more than a small quantity of suspected drugs.

Police recovered four handguns, including one positioned directly beneath the driver’s seat with a round in the chamber.

Three more firearms were found tucked into the waistbands of two passengers.

Officers also seized several THC vape cartridges and cannabis that investigators said appeared to be packaged for distribution.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any of the handguns were reported stolen or whether the weapons were legally registered.

Police also have not released information about the specific traffic violation that prompted the original stop.

Two Juveniles Detained as Hyattsville Man Faces Gun Charges

Following the search, all five vehicle occupants were transported to the Montgomery County Police Department’s 3rd District station for processing.

Two juvenile males were charged with handgun-related offenses and placed in a juvenile detention facility.

An adult passenger, identified as Braulin De Los Santos Echavarria of Hyattsville, was also charged with handgun-related offenses.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police did not release Echavarria’s age or identify the two juveniles.

The adult male driver is expected to be charged with possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, according to the department’s announcement.

The fifth occupant, an adult woman, was released without charges.

Investigators have not disclosed how the four firearms were distributed among the two juveniles and the adult passenger or specified which suspects allegedly possessed each weapon.

Montgomery County Gun Investigation Remains Open

The arrests come as Montgomery County officers continue targeting unlawful firearm possession and other suspected criminal activity through proactive enforcement operations.

The November 5 stop resulted in the recovery of four firearms from a single vehicle, along with suspected cannabis products.

The department has previously reported similar gun seizures during traffic enforcement operations, including a 2025 case in which officers recovered three firearms following a stolen-vehicle pursuit.

For the latest Glenmont case, police have not announced whether additional charges will be filed against the three occupants already accused of handgun violations.

Investigators also have not released the amount of cannabis recovered or any laboratory results confirming the contents of the suspected drugs.

The investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the weapons and suspected narcotics.

The charges are allegations, and those accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty or adjudicated delinquent.