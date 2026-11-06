Two maryland coworkers hit $50k powerball prize, but one still thought it was a mistake

Years of splitting lottery tickets finally paid off, but even at Lottery headquarters, one winner couldn’t believe it was real.

BETHESDA, MD – Two Maryland coworkers who have spent years splitting the cost of Powerball tickets finally struck it big, winning $50,000 in a drawing last month. But their winning moment came with an unexpected twist: Even when they arrived at Maryland Lottery headquarters to collect the money, one of the men still feared the whole thing was a mistake.

The Montgomery County residents claimed their shared prize Wednesday, November 4, nearly a month after their ticket hit in the October 7 Powerball drawing. The longtime lottery partners have been buying tickets together for years, taking turns making purchases and splitting the costs, but nothing had come close to their latest win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shuvam Beer & Wine, located at 10313 Westlake Drive in Bethesda. According to the Maryland Lottery’s official announcement, the pair plan to divide their winnings and put the money toward a new vehicle, savings, family and their church.

Years of Playing Together Finally Deliver a Big Payday

For the two coworkers, playing Powerball has become something of a shared tradition.

They coordinate their purchases around work schedules and family errands, making sure they have tickets for every drawing. Each contributes money, while whoever happens to be near a lottery retailer takes care of buying the tickets.

“If I know I’ll be near a lottery store tonight with my family, I’ll get our tickets for the next few drawings. And vice versa,” one of the winners explained.

The arrangement has produced smaller prizes over the years, but the October 7 drawing delivered something neither had experienced before.

One of the men checked his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app and discovered they had won $50,000.

He wasn’t ready to believe it.

“I checked the results on my Lottery app. Then I checked again, three more times,” the winner told lottery officials.

After repeatedly verifying the numbers, he called his coworker to share the news.

His partner was even harder to convince.

Winner Still Feared Ticket Was Worth Nothing at Lottery Headquarters

Despite multiple confirmations, the second coworker remained skeptical about their unexpected payday.

The disbelief apparently lasted all the way to Maryland Lottery headquarters, where the pair appeared Wednesday to claim their winnings.

“When we handed over the ticket to the claims official, I saw the worry in his eyes, expecting that it was all a mistake and the ticket would be handed back to us,” one winner recalled.

The ticket was valid, and their years of sharing Powerball purchases had finally produced a major prize.

The men said they play primarily for entertainment, although both admit they have imagined what winning a much larger jackpot might look like.

Their latest success turned that familiar daydream into a real payday.

The $50,000 prize will be split between the two coworkers, giving each a share worth $25,000 before any applicable taxes.

Their plans include purchasing a vehicle, putting some money into savings and sharing part of the winnings with relatives and their church.

Bethesda Lottery Store Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

Shuvam Beer & Wine on Westlake Drive sold the ticket that brought the longtime lottery partners their biggest win.

The store is located in Bethesda’s Montgomery County retail corridor, where residents regularly purchase tickets for Maryland Lottery drawings.

The win adds another Bethesda ticket to the list of recent Powerball successes. Shore News Network also reported on a separate $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket sold at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service for the November 4 drawing.

The coworkers’ October 7 prize is a separate win involving a different retailer and drawing date.

For the longtime partners, the latest prize doesn’t change why they began playing together.

“I like to imagine what I’d do if I won the jackpot, just like everybody else,” one of the men said.

This time, their regular ticket-buying routine delivered an actual payday, even if it took one winner almost a month to believe it.