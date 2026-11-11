Two Men Found Shot Inside Baltimore Business on Old York Road

Gunfire left two men wounded inside a business just before 5 a.m. Police want answers.

BALTIMORE, MD – Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a North Baltimore business early Saturday morning, triggering a shooting investigation along Old York Road. Both victims survived the violence and were taken to a hospital, but detectives are still working to determine what led to the gunfire.

The shooting was reported around 4:46 a.m. November 7 in the 4000 block of Old York Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Northern District officers responding to the business discovered a 38-year-old man and a 46-year-old man inside, both wounded by gunfire.

Emergency medical personnel transported the two men to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening. Police have not announced any arrests or released information about a suspect, leaving several questions unanswered about the early-morning shooting.

Police Find Two Gunshot Victims Inside Old York Road Business

The investigation began when Northern District officers were dispatched to a business in the 4000 block of Old York Road following a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the two wounded men inside the establishment.

The Baltimore Police Department identified the victims only by their ages, 38 and 46, and confirmed that both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported them to a hospital, where their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified the business or explained whether the two men were employees, customers or visitors.

Police also have not disclosed whether the shooting occurred inside the building or whether the victims sought shelter there after being wounded.

The department did not report how many shots were fired or whether a firearm was recovered.

Northern District Detectives Hunt for Answers

Northern District shooting detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the gunfire, including what happened immediately before the two men were wounded.

The department has not publicly identified a suspect, described a possible motive or announced whether the victims knew the person responsible.

No information was released about whether surveillance footage or witness accounts have provided investigative leads.

The shooting occurred shortly before dawn, raising questions about the circumstances that brought the victims and any other people involved to the business at that hour.

For now, police have confirmed only that two men were shot and hospitalized following the incident.

Baltimore Detectives Appeal for Tips About Double Shooting

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the November 7 shooting to contact investigators at 410-396-2455.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

The incident follows other shootings investigated by Baltimore’s Northern District, including a September shooting on Reisterstown Road that left a man hospitalized.

In the latest case, the two Old York Road victims survived their injuries, but investigators have not established publicly who fired the shots or what prompted the violence.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the business early Saturday morning to share information that could help detectives piece together the incident.

The investigation remains active, with no arrests announced in the department’s initial report.