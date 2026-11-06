Two More Bronx Men Charged in 2024 Armed Home Invasion in Teaneck, Where Victims Were Zip-Tied at Gunpoint

Prosecutors say Alexander Delacruz, 42, and Jerry Perez, 34, were identified as additional suspects in the January 2024 kidnapping and robbery on East Tryon Avenue.

TEANECK, N.J. – Two more Bronx men have been charged in connection with a violent armed home invasion in Teaneck in 2024, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Alexander Delacruz, 42, and Jerry Perez, 34, face kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons charges. The charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Victims Restrained and Threatened

Prosecutors said Teaneck police were called at about 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, to a home on East Tryon Avenue. Officers found two adult victims who had been restrained with zip ties by three masked men armed with handguns. Over the next few hours, two more adults arrived at the home and were also restrained at gunpoint. During the ordeal, one victim was attacked with a hammer, and the suspects threatened to torture and kill one of the victim’s two juvenile children unless money was handed over.

Investigators said the intruders ransacked the home, punching holes in walls, ripping apart couches, destroying furniture and pulling vents and cabinets from the walls, which detectives believe was an attempt to find money they thought was hidden inside. After the suspects left, one victim broke free and called police.

Earlier Arrests and New Suspects

In July 2024, Brian Arias, Frank A. Salcedo and Francisco Sandoval were each charged in the case. All three were found and arrested in the Bronx by Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Teaneck detectives, working with FBI New York Field Office Safe Streets Task Force agents and NYPD officers. The investigation continued after those arrests, and detectives later identified Delacruz and Perez as additional suspects.

Charges and Extradition

On Sept. 22, 2026, Delacruz and Perez were each charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree armed burglary and two counts of third-degree aggravated assault.

On Oct. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Robbery-Homicide Division detectives, assisted by the FBI’s Violent Threat Initiative and the NYPD, located Delacruz in the Bronx. He was taken into custody without incident, held by New York authorities and extradited to New Jersey on Oct. 27. He is being held in the Bergen County Jail pending further action in Superior Court in Hackensack.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, detectives found Perez in the Bronx, also with help from the FBI and NYPD. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island pending extradition to Bergen County.

Musella thanked the Teaneck Police Department, led by Chief Seth Kriegel, for its partnership, and recognized the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI New York Field Office’s Violent Threat Initiative and the NYPD. He also thanked the Hasbrouck Heights, Paramus, Port Authority and Tenafly police departments for their efforts. The investigation was conducted under the direction of Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Jeff Angermeyer. Follow more Bergen County news and Teaneck coverage on Shore News Network.