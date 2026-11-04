Two Shootings, 27 Minutes Apart: Philadelphia Police Investigate After Teen and Man Rushed to Temple

Both victims are listed in stable condition, no arrests have been made, and police have not released a motive in either case.

PHILADELPHIA – Two separate shootings in the span of roughly half an hour Tuesday afternoon sent a juvenile male and an adult man to Temple University Hospital, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Both are listed in stable condition, and the department’s Shooting Investigation Group is handling each case.

Teen Shot on North Smedley Street

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at about 2:39 p.m., officers from the 39th Police District responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of North Smedley Street. Police transported a juvenile male to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not determined a motive. Police said the information is preliminary and subject to change, and that additional updates will be shared as they become available.

Man Wounded Near Beach Street and East Cumberland Lane

Earlier that afternoon, at about 2:12 p.m., officers from the 26th District were sent to the area of Beach Street and East Cumberland Lane for a report of a shooting. They found an adult male with one gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officers took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was also listed in stable condition. Police said no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected, and the department’s Shooting Investigation Group has both investigations active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department through its official channels, and residents can find city resources on violence prevention through the City of Philadelphia. Shore News Network will continue following Philadelphia crime and shooting developments as police release more details.