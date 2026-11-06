Two Shot on Columbus Street, 25-Year-Old Woman Dies, Suspect Arrested

Police say a domestic dispute on Gibbard Avenue ended with one woman dead, another person wounded and a 34-year-old suspect facing felony charges.

COLUMBUS, OH – A 25-year-old woman was killed and another adult was wounded in a shooting on Columbus’ Gibbard Avenue Wednesday morning, with police arresting a 34-year-old man in connection with the deadly attack. Investigators say the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The Columbus Division of Police identified the woman killed as Indya Dickerson, 25. Officers responded to the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue at approximately 7:37 a.m. November 4 after receiving reports that two adults had been shot.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the second victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Columbus Police Find Two Shooting Victims on Gibbard Avenue

The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue.

Responding Columbus police officers discovered two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Despite efforts to save her life, Dickerson died from her injuries.

The second victim survived the shooting and is expected to recover, according to investigators.

Police did not release that person’s name, age or relationship to Dickerson.

The department also did not disclose how many shots were fired or provide details about the victims’ injuries.

Domestic Dispute Leads to Murder Investigation

Following the shooting, Columbus homicide investigators began examining the circumstances that led to the gunfire.

According to the department, detectives determined that the incident resulted from a domestic dispute involving an identified suspect.

Police named that suspect as Christian Houchins, 34.

The department has not publicly explained the nature of the dispute or disclosed the relationship between Houchins and the two victims.

Investigators also have not released details about what happened immediately before the shooting.

The fatal attack left one victim dead and another hospitalized, turning the investigation into a homicide case.

Christian Houchins Arrested on Murder and Assault Charges

Columbus police announced that Houchins was arrested following the investigation.

He faces charges of murder and felonious assault.

The murder charge is connected to the fatal shooting, while the felonious assault charge concerns the alleged violent conduct investigated by police.

The department did not provide information about when or where Houchins was taken into custody.

Authorities also did not release details about his bond status, arraignment or next scheduled court appearance.

The charges are allegations, and Houchins is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Columbus Homicide Detective Seeks Additional Information

Although police have made an arrest, the department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

Columbus Police Homicide Detective Westfall can be reached at 614-645-4221.

Information may also be sent by email to EWestfall@columbuspolice.org.

Residents who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Police have not disclosed whether additional charges are being considered or whether investigators are seeking any other individuals in connection with the case.

The investigation remains focused on the events surrounding Wednesday’s shooting and the circumstances of the reported domestic dispute.

For Dickerson’s family, the shooting ended in the death of a 25-year-old woman. The second victim survived, while the man accused in the attack now faces murder and felonious assault charges.