Debris scattered across the roadway as emergency crews responded, with nearby road closures adding to traffic backups.

JACKSON, NJ — A two-vehicle crash slowed East Veterans Highway in Jackson Township during the afternoon rush, scattering debris across the roadway and adding to backups around Bowman Road and Whitesville Road.

Jackson police, Jackson EMS and Hatzolah responded. No injuries were immediately reported.

Later, Jackson police reported that the road was closed between Whitesville Road and South Hope Chapel Road after another crash damaged a utility pole, according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department.

Photo: two-vehicle crash adds to jackson rush-hour gridlock near east veterans highway

“Due to a motor vehicle crash, East Veterans Highway is now closed between South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road. As of now, I do not have an end time. Verizon is on location working now; however, JCP&L will have to come out after them to transfer wires. Please plan alternate routes,” the department said.

Photo: two-vehicle crash adds to jackson rush-hour gridlock near east veterans highway

Nearby closures add to congestion

The collision compounded traffic problems in an area already affected by the recent closures of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road. Traffic was reported at a standstill along stretches of East Veterans Highway, Whitesville Road and Bowman Road.

The cause of the crash and the time needed to clear the roadway were not immediately available.