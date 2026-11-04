Undocumented Migrant Voted in New Jersey Sanctuary State Elections for 22 Years, ICE Say

Federal investigators say Antonio Mitchell, 54, a green card holder, voted in federal elections from 2000 to 2022 and denied it on his citizenship application.

ASBURY PARK– Federal agents have arrested a Jamaican national accused of illegally voting in American elections over a span of 22 years. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations office in New Jersey arrested 54-year-old Antonio Mitchell on Oct. 28, according to a news release from ICE. Mitchell is a lawful permanent resident, and investigators say he was not eligible to vote in the elections in question.

Naturalization Application Triggered the Probe

According to investigators, Mitchell registered to vote and took part in multiple federal primary and general elections between 2000 and 2022 despite not being a U.S. citizen. The case surfaced after he submitted a naturalization application in January 2025.

On that application, Mitchell allegedly stated falsely that he had never registered to vote or voted in a federal, state or local election. Those statements became part of a joint investigation by HSI, the FBI and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Federal law generally bars noncitizens, including lawful permanent residents, from voting in elections for federal office. Knowingly making materially false statements during the naturalization process is also a crime, according to USCIS.

ICE Says Election Crimes Will Be Enforced

“Voting in American elections is a right reserved for eligible voters,” said ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock. “Those who knowingly violate federal election laws should understand that their actions carry serious consequences.”

Bock added that ICE cannot ignore suspected federal crimes simply because they involve elections. “The law applies to everyone, and we intend to enforce it,” he said.

Shore News Network is following more immigration and ICE stories out of the Garden State.