Upper East Side: NYPD Seeks Man Who Exposed Himself to 12-Year-Old Girl on MTA Bus

Police say the man got off the bus at First Avenue and East 85th Street and ran off. The incident happened Oct. 7, and the NYPD issued its public appeal this week.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of a 12-year-old girl on an MTA bus on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, near First Avenue and East 85th Street. That area is within the NYPD’s 19th Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Police say the man got off the MTA bus and ran away on foot at East 85th Street and First Avenue.

No one was hurt, police said.

Investigators are treating the case as public lewdness. Police have not released a description of the man or said which bus route was involved. No arrest has been announced.

How to help

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a direct message to @NYPDTips. Tips can also be submitted online through NYPD Crime Stoppers and are kept confidential.