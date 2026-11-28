Newark, NJ – A train or bus ticket covers only part of what it costs to run NJ Transit. Most of the rest comes from money New Jersey residents and businesses pay in other ways, and many of them never ride.

NJ Transit’s board adopted a $3.5 billion operating budget for fiscal 2027. According to the agency, customer fares bring in 28% of its revenue, or about $980 million, even after a 3% fare increase took effect July 1.

Most of the rest comes from roughly $1.7 billion in state-directed support. That money is pulled from places most residents wouldn’t connect to their commute.

Where the money comes from Turnpike and Parkway tolls: $485 million from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority

$485 million from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority Corporate transit fee: $765.6 million from a 2.5% surcharge on New Jersey’s most profitable corporations

$765.6 million from a 2.5% surcharge on New Jersey’s most profitable corporations Utility bills: About $140 million from the state’s Clean Energy Fund, which is paid for by the Societal Benefits Charge on electric and gas bills

About $140 million from the state’s Clean Energy Fund, which is paid for by the Societal Benefits Charge on electric and gas bills General state taxes: Roughly $280 million to $300 million from the state’s General Fund

A Fee on Big Business

The largest piece is the corporate transit fee, a 2.5% surcharge on businesses with more than $10 million in New Jersey taxable income. The Legislature created it in 2024 to give NJ Transit its first dedicated source of state operating money. It is expected to bring in about $800 million a year, and this year it alone covers more than a fifth of the agency’s operating budget.

Business groups have opposed the fee from the start. They warn that it makes New Jersey less competitive and that the cost ends up passed along to customers.

Drivers pay too, whether or not they ride transit. The Turnpike Authority money comes from a 2021 agreement to send NJ Transit nearly $3.6 billion in toll revenue over seven years. The last payment is due in fiscal 2028.

Utility customers also help. Every New Jersey electric and gas bill includes the Societal Benefits Charge, which feeds the Clean Energy Fund. In the fiscal 2027 budget, the Sherrill administration proposed using $140.1 million of that fund for “New Jersey Transit utility costs, bus electrification, and other clean energy projects,” according to the Office of Legislative Services.

Why the state pays

Supporters say the subsidies are necessary and normal. Almost no large transit system in the country pays for itself through fares. NJ Transit carries hundreds of thousands of commuters a day into New York and Philadelphia, which keeps cars off congested highways and supports jobs and property values in towns along its lines.

For years NJ Transit balanced its budget by moving money from its capital fund to cover operating costs. The dedicated funding streams were created to end that practice.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri credited the state’s support with stabilizing the agency.

“Governor Sherrill’s unprecedented level of state funding support for FY27 will allow us to build on this progress by continuing to invest in our transit system to ensure more reliable, efficient and modern transportation for our customers,” Kolluri said.

Critics, including many Republicans, say the funding structure spreads NJ Transit’s costs across toll payers, utility customers and employers who may never use the system. They also point out that riders have still faced repeated fare increases while service problems continue.

That debate is likely to grow louder as the Turnpike payments end in 2028, leaving the state to decide how to replace nearly half a billion dollars a year.

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Sources: NJ Transit, New Jersey Office of Legislative Services