Van Ends Up in Georgetown Pike Ditch With 9 Inside, No One Hurt

Fairfax County rescue crews stabilized the tilted van before helping all nine people out Sunday night.

MCLEAN, Va. — A van with nine people inside ended up in a roadside ditch Sunday night on Georgetown Pike in McLean. Firefighters got everyone out, and nobody was hurt.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department was called at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 8 for a crash near the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Bellview Road.

The first 911 calls sounded worse than what crews found.

“Callers reported a van on its side with people inside,” the department said.

Van found tilted in ditch

The van hadn’t rolled over. Firefighters found it upright in a ditch at the side of the road, but it was tipped at an angle with nine people still inside, according to the department.

Crews secured the van first. Firefighters from Truck Company 429 and Rescue Squad 401 then stabilized it so it couldn’t shift and helped the occupants out one by one.

“There were no injuries,” the department reported.

Units from Fire Station 29 in Tysons handled the call, which came in from the county’s Dranesville District.

The department has not said what caused the crash, who was driving or whether anyone will be charged.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has not released further details.