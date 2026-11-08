Vineland Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run on West Park Avenue After Police Track Down Car

Investigators found the 2006 Hyundai Sonata in Vineland two days after the crash that killed Emiliano Ortega-Dominguez, 56.

VINELAND, NJ – A 27-year-old Vineland man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed a local man on West Park Avenue on the night of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Tyrone A. Bordley Jr., of East Chestnut Avenue, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He also faces a third-degree drug possession charge for what authorities allege was MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

The prosecutor’s office announced the charges on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Victim found near the curb on West Park Avenue

Vineland police were called to the area of West Park Avenue and Lynn Avenue that evening. Officers found a man lying along the south curb near 34 West Park Avenue.

He was later identified as Emiliano Ortega-Dominguez, 56, of Vineland. He was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Car located two days later

Detectives with the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit identified the vehicle involved as a 2006 Hyundai Sonata. Police found it in Vineland on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Bordley was charged on a complaint-warrant, a type of charge that can lead to a defendant being held before trial. The prosecutor’s office did not say whether he is in custody or whether prosecutors will ask a judge to keep him jailed until trial.

Bordley is not charged with causing the crash or with vehicular homicide. The charges stem from allegedly leaving the scene after someone was killed.

As with all criminal charges, the accusations are not proof of guilt. Bordley is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has handled several fatal crash cases in Vineland this year. In April, prosecutors filed aggravated manslaughter charges against a Pittsgrove man over a New Year’s Eve 2025 crash on North Delsea Drive.

In 2024, New Jersey State Police charged a Bridgeton man with leaving the scene of a crash on Route 40 in Pittsgrove that killed a Vineland Navy veteran.

Anyone with information about the West Park Avenue crash is asked to call Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111. Anonymous tips can be submitted at njccpo.gov/tips.