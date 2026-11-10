Viral Video Shows Pittsburgh Cops Disabling Doorbell Camera, but Police Reveal Why

A woman reportedly hid in her bedroom for three days fearing her roommate would shoot her, leading officers to take an unusual precaution during her rescue.

PITTSBURGH, PA – A viral video showing Pittsburgh police officers disabling a home’s doorbell camera has sparked questions online, but the department says the footage leaves out a frightening situation unfolding inside. A woman had reportedly spent three days trapped in her bedroom, afraid her male roommate would shoot her if she came out.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police addressed the circulating video Monday, explaining that officers temporarily disconnected the camera during a November 7 emergency response on Wymore Street. Police said they feared an armed suspect might be hiding inside the house and using the device to monitor officers’ movements.

The woman was ultimately rescued without injury, and officers restored the camera after determining the residence was safe. The roommate was not found inside, but police confirmed he has an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats stemming from a previous incident.

Viral Doorbell Camera Video Leaves Out Frightening 911 Call

The incident began Saturday afternoon when Zone 6 officers responded to a report classified as a threat in progress at a residence on Wymore Street.

As officers traveled to the location, emergency dispatchers provided additional information that made the situation increasingly concerning.

According to police, a woman inside the residence had been texting 911, reporting that her male roommate was threatening to shoot her.

She also told dispatchers that she had not left her bedroom for three days because she feared what her roommate might do.

When officers arrived, they were eventually able to communicate with the woman through an open window.

She explained that she did not know where her roommate was inside the residence and was too frightened to leave her room.

With the potential threat of an armed suspect somewhere inside, officers began developing a plan to remove her safely.

That’s when they noticed the doorbell camera.

Police Explain Why Officers Removed Doorbell Camera Battery

As officers assessed the residence, they spotted a video doorbell attached to the exterior of the home.

Investigators were concerned that the roommate could still be inside, armed and watching the police through a live camera feed.

If the man had access to the camera, he could potentially see officers gathering outside or preparing to enter the home.

Police said officers made the decision to temporarily disable the device by removing its battery.

The action was captured on video and later circulated on social media without the circumstances surrounding the emergency response, according to the department.

In its public statement, Pittsburgh police said the circulating footage “lacks any context as to why the officers were at the residence as well as their reason for disabling the camera.”

The department described the camera removal as a precaution intended to protect the woman and responding officers while they worked to determine whether an armed person was inside.

The officers subsequently removed the woman from the home safely.

A protective sweep of the residence found that the roommate was not there.

Once officers determined the scene was secure, they replaced the battery in the doorbell camera.

Roommate Wanted on Previous Threats Warrant, Police Say

Although the emergency ended without anyone being injured, the man accused of threatening the woman was not located during the response.

Police said the roommate had already left the residence before officers arrived.

Investigators have identified him and confirmed that he has an active arrest warrant for terroristic threats stemming from a previous incident.

The department did not release the man’s name, provide details about the earlier allegations or disclose where he might be staying.

Police also confirmed that no new charges have been filed in connection with the November 7 incident.

The case drew public attention because the video showed officers interfering with a residential security camera, an action that can appear troubling without an explanation.

According to the department, the decision was connected to concerns that a potentially armed man might be using the camera to monitor the police response while a frightened woman remained inside.

The incident highlights how internet-connected home security devices can become a tactical consideration during emergency police operations.

For the woman on Wymore Street, the immediate emergency ended when officers were able to escort her out of the residence unharmed.

The department’s account provides the circumstances behind the viral footage, though the public video alone does not establish every detail of the police response.

The roommate’s outstanding warrant remains a separate matter, and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.