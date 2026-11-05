Virginia beach man wins $100k playing lottery on couch while watching football

An ordinary day watching football turned into a six-figure lottery surprise for a Virginia Beach man who plans to spend his winnings on home improvements.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – A Virginia Beach man was relaxing on his couch watching football when an online lottery game delivered a $100,000 surprise. The man, who chose to keep his identity private, said he could hardly believe what he was seeing when he realized how much he had won.

“I was just in shock,” the winner told Virginia Lottery officials after hitting the six-figure prize playing Virginia Cash Expander, an online instant game.

The winner said he had no idea how large the payout would be when he started playing. With the money now his, he plans to put the winnings toward improvements around his house rather than making any extravagant purchases.

Virginia Man Hits $100K Lottery Prize During Football Game

The winning moment happened while the Virginia Beach resident was sitting at home watching football.

He was playing Virginia Cash Expander, one of the online instant games available through the Virginia Lottery’s website and mobile app.

“I didn’t know how much it was going to be,” he told lottery officials.

The uncertainty ended when the game revealed a $100,000 prize.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, online instant games do not require players to wait for a scheduled drawing. The result is determined during gameplay.

The Virginia Lottery did not disclose which football game the man was watching, the date of his winning play or how much he spent on the game.

His plans for the prize, however, are already taking shape.

According to lottery officials, the man intends to spend the money on work around his home.

Virginia Lottery Winner Chooses to Remain Anonymous

The Virginia Beach resident decided not to make his name public following the win.

Under Virginia law, lottery winners may claim prizes anonymously, allowing them to keep their identities out of public announcements.

That protection means the Virginia Lottery can publicize the winning game, prize amount and circumstances surrounding a win without identifying the person who claimed the money.

In this case, the man shared how the unexpected payout unfolded but did not release his name.

Lottery officials did not provide further details about his age, occupation or neighborhood.

The winner’s comments offer a glimpse of the moment the prize appeared on his screen, turning an afternoon or evening of football viewing into a six-figure celebration.

Virginia Cash Expander Offers $250K Top Prize

Virginia Cash Expander is one of dozens of digital instant games offered by the Virginia Lottery.

The game carries a top prize of $250,000, with the overall odds of winning any prize listed at approximately 1 in 4.7.

The odds of winning the $250,000 top prize are 1 in 2 million.

The Virginia Beach man’s $100,000 payout falls below the game’s maximum prize but remains a substantial win.

Players can access Virginia Cash Expander and other online instant games through the lottery’s website or official mobile app.

Virginia also allows eligible players to purchase tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match online.

Players must be at least 18 years old and physically located within Virginia to participate in online lottery games.

Virginia Lottery Profits Support Public Schools

The Virginia Lottery directs its profits toward K-12 public education throughout the commonwealth.

During fiscal year 2026, lottery officials reported generating more than $914 million for public schools, representing approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 education budget.

Virginia Beach received more than $39.6 million in lottery funding for education during the last fiscal year.

The funding supports public education programs across Virginia, with allocations distributed to school districts throughout the state.

Residents can review local funding information through the lottery’s Giving Back page.

The lottery also encourages responsible play and offers assistance through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.

For the anonymous Virginia Beach winner, the $100,000 prize means an opportunity to tackle home projects that may have otherwise remained on the to-do list.