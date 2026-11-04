Virginia brothers hit $200k powerball jackpot after joke at roanoke kroger comes true

A brother’s joking reminder to buy the winning numbers turns into a six-figure lottery payday that the siblings decide to split.

ROANOKE, VA – Two Virginia brothers walked into a Kroger grocery store, joked about buying the winning lottery numbers and walked away with a Powerball ticket that would deliver a $200,000 payday. The winning ticket came from a lottery vending machine at the Roanoke supermarket, where an extra $1 Power Play purchase ultimately quadrupled the prize.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the brothers were shopping at Kroger, located at 5050 Rutgers Street in Roanoke, when one decided to purchase a Powerball ticket. His brother offered a joking reminder: “Don’t forget to buy the winning numbers!”

The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the September 30 drawing, securing a $50,000 prize that increased to $200,000 through Power Play. Both brothers chose to remain anonymous and agreed to split the winnings equally, giving each a $100,000 share before applicable taxes.

Brother’s Lottery Joke Turns Into $200,000 Reality

The unusual win began with a routine visit to the Kroger supermarket on Rutgers Street.

One brother decided to purchase a Powerball ticket from the store’s Virginia Lottery vending machine, prompting the other to joke about choosing the winning numbers.

The ticket was entered in the September 30 Powerball drawing, which produced the white-ball numbers 4, 6, 23, 33 and 44, with 13 drawn as the red Powerball.

The brothers’ ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, qualifying for a third-tier prize.

Under the standard Powerball prize structure, that combination pays $50,000.

However, the brother who purchased the ticket had included Power Play for an additional dollar, and the drawing’s 4X multiplier boosted the payout to $200,000.

The brothers’ supermarket visit had unexpectedly produced a six-figure lottery prize.

Roanoke Man Struggles Through Work After Discovering Win

The brother who purchased the ticket did not realize its value until the following morning.

Before heading to work, he checked the September 30 Powerball results and discovered that the ticket was worth $200,000.

“I had a hard time working for the next hour!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

After learning about the win, he photographed the ticket and sent the image to his brother.

The message initially left the other brother confused.

“What does that mean?” he replied.

Once the significance of the winning ticket became clear, the two agreed to divide the prize evenly.

The agreement meant each brother would receive $100,000 before taxes, despite only one having purchased the ticket.

$1 Power Play Upgrade Quadruples Powerball Prize

The extra dollar spent on Power Play proved to be the difference between a $50,000 prize and a $200,000 payout.

Powerball offers the optional feature on qualifying tickets, allowing certain non-jackpot prizes to increase according to a multiplier drawn for that game.

For the September 30 drawing, the multiplier was four, turning the brothers’ third-tier prize into a substantially larger award.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are approximately 1 in 25.

The brothers did not capture the national jackpot, but their combination was enough to produce one of the game’s significant non-jackpot payouts.

Virginia Brothers Keep Identities Private After Lottery Win

The brothers chose not to reveal their identities publicly, an option permitted under Virginia law.

Under Virginia Code § 58.1-4029, lottery winners may request anonymity, preventing the Virginia Lottery from publicly disclosing their names.

Both brothers reside in Roanoke City, which received more than $23.8 million in lottery funding for public K-12 education during the previous fiscal year.

Statewide, the Virginia Lottery generated more than $914 million for K-12 education in fiscal year 2026, representing approximately 10% of Virginia’s public school education budget.

Additional details about lottery-funded education programs are available through the agency’s Giving Back initiative.