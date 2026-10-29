Karma pays off: virginia man helps a stranger win, then scoops his own $250k jackpot

A simple act of kindness at a Mathews convenience store turned into an unforgettable lottery win.

MATHEWS, VA – A Virginia man’s decision to help a stranger figure out how to play the lottery took an extraordinary turn when he purchased a ticket for himself and won $250,000. The Mathews County resident was assisting another customer at a local convenience store before buying the Print ‘n Play Bingo Multiplier ticket that delivered the game’s top prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Sue, located at 9228 Buckley Hall Road in Mathews, according to the Virginia Lottery. After explaining how to play to a customer who was unfamiliar with the lottery, the man decided to try his own luck.

What happened next left him staring at the ticket in disbelief. The top-prize win was worth $250,000, an amount he struggled to comprehend even after checking the result repeatedly.

Helping Another Customer Leads to $250,000 Lottery Win

The Mathews man was visiting Little Sue when he encountered another customer who needed help understanding how to play the Virginia Lottery.

Rather than simply making his own purchase, he took the time to assist the other man.

After helping the customer, he bought a Print ‘n Play Bingo Multiplier ticket for himself.

That ticket turned out to be worth $250,000.

The winner told Virginia Lottery officials that he had difficulty believing what he was seeing.

“I looked at it [the ticket] and kept looking at it,” he recalled while claiming his prize.

Even after recognizing the winning amount, he remained stunned.

“This can’t be so!” he remembered thinking.

The Lottery did not report any previous connection between the two customers or indicate whether the man he helped purchased a winning ticket.

For the Mathews resident, the encounter ended with the biggest prize available in the Bingo Multiplier game.

Print ‘n Play Bingo Multiplier Offers $250K Top Prize

The winning ticket came from the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Bingo Multiplier, one of several instant-win games printed by lottery terminals.

Unlike traditional scratch-off tickets, Print ‘n Play games are generated and printed at the retailer, allowing players to check their results without waiting for a scheduled drawing.

The Bingo Multiplier game offers a $250,000 top prize.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning that prize are 1 in 240,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize are approximately 1 in 2.96.

Those odds reflect the game’s prize structure and do not change based on whether a player has previously won or lost.

The Mathews man’s ticket captured the top prize, turning an ordinary convenience store visit into a six-figure lottery win.

Virginia Lottery Supports Schools Across Mathews County

The winning ticket was sold at Little Sue on Buckley Hall Road in Mathews County.

The Virginia Lottery reported that the county received more than $648,000 in lottery-generated funding for K-12 education during the previous fiscal year.

Statewide, lottery profits generated more than $914 million for public education in fiscal year 2026, representing approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Information about funding distributed to individual school districts is available through the Lottery’s Giving Back program.

The winner exercised his right under Virginia law to claim his prize anonymously.