Virginia man spots 333 on license plate, buys 300 lottery tickets and wins $150k

A Colonial Heights man turns an unusual license plate encounter into a six-figure Pick 3 payday after playing the same numbers 300 times.

RICHMOND, VA – A Virginia man who spotted three 3s on a license plate decided to put $300 on the same lottery numbers, buying 300 identical Pick 3 tickets. The gamble paid off when 3-3-3 appeared in the next night’s drawing, delivering a staggering $150,000 prize.

The Virginia Lottery announced that the Colonial Heights resident, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased 300 separate $1 exact-order tickets for the October 7 evening drawing. Every ticket matched the winning combination, turning 300 individual $500 prizes into a combined six-figure payout.

The tickets were purchased at Sam’s Market, located at 2901 Turner Road in Richmond. The man told lottery officials that he selected the numbers after noticing a license plate containing three 3s the previous day, a chance encounter that ultimately inspired his unusually large purchase.

License Plate With Three 3s Inspires $300 Lottery Gamble

The unusual winning streak began when the Colonial Heights man noticed a license plate displaying three 3s.

Rather than dismissing the coincidence, he decided to play that exact combination in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 3 game.

But instead of purchasing a single ticket, he bought 300 identical $1 wagers, each featuring the numbers 3-3-3 in exact order.

The strategy meant that every ticket would either win together or lose together, depending on the October 7 evening drawing.

When the winning combination came up 3-3-3, all 300 tickets qualified for the game’s $500 exact-order prize.

The result was a $150,000 payout before applicable taxes, representing 500 times the $300 he spent on the tickets.

The Virginia Lottery confirmed that all 300 winning plays were purchased at Sam’s Market on Turner Road in Richmond.

Virginia Man Wakes Wife With $150K Lottery News

The Colonial Heights resident wasted little time sharing the news after discovering that his numbers had hit.

According to the Virginia Lottery, he woke his wife to tell her about the extraordinary result.

Her initial reaction was disbelief, particularly when she learned that her husband had purchased 300 tickets featuring the same three numbers.

Although surprised by the size of his wager, she was pleased that the unusual decision had produced a major payday.

The man chose not to publicly disclose his identity, an option available to Virginia Lottery winners under state law.

Under Virginia Code § 58.1-4029, lottery winners can request anonymity when claiming their prizes, preventing the agency from publicly releasing their names.

Lottery officials did not disclose what the man plans to do with his winnings.

How 300 Identical Pick 3 Tickets Produced $150,000

Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players choose three digits, each ranging from zero through nine, and select how they want to play their numbers.

An exact-order wager requires all three digits to match the drawing in precisely the order selected.

For a $1 exact-order ticket, the top prize is $500, with odds of 1 in 1,000.

The Colonial Heights man purchased 300 identical exact-order tickets featuring 3-3-3. Because all three digits were the same, there was only one distinct exact-order combination to match.

When that combination appeared in the October 7 night drawing, each of his tickets qualified for the full $500 prize.

The calculation was straightforward:

300 winning tickets × $500 per ticket = $150,000.

However, buying 300 identical tickets did not improve the probability that 3-3-3 would be drawn. It increased the payout if that particular combination appeared.

The Pick 3 game holds drawings daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., offering players multiple opportunities to match their selected numbers.

Virginia Lottery Prize Adds to State Education Funding

The Virginia Lottery directs its profits toward public K-12 education throughout the commonwealth.

During fiscal year 2026, the agency generated more than $914 million for Virginia public schools, representing approximately 10% of the state’s total K-12 education budget.

Colonial Heights, the winner’s hometown, received more than $3 million in lottery funding for public education during the last fiscal year.

Details about school funding distributions are available through the lottery’s Giving Back program.