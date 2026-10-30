Waldwick firefighters rush to lee court after fire breaks out in large dumpster

WALDWICK, NJ – Firefighters in Waldwick responded to a dumpster fire on Lee Court Thursday, extinguishing the flames before they could cause damage to a nearby home. The October 29 incident involved a large, 40-yard dumpster, according to the Waldwick Volunteer Fire Department.

Responding firefighters discovered a small fire burning inside the dumpster when they arrived at the scene. Crews deployed a single hose line from their squad apparatus and quickly brought the flames under control.

Photos by waldwick fd

The Waldwick Volunteer Fire Department reported that neither the nearby residence nor the dumpster sustained damage. No additional property damage was reported in the department’s account of the incident.

The department shared details of the response in a social media post Friday. Officials did not identify the cause of the fire or provide an exact time for the emergency call.

Firefighters Contain Lee Court Dumpster Fire

The fire was confined to the dumpster on Lee Court, a residential street in Waldwick, Bergen County. Firefighters were able to extinguish the burning material using one hose line without reporting damage to surrounding property.

Where it happened LEE COURT WALDWICK, NJ

The department did not report whether any additional fire companies were called to assist. No injuries were mentioned in the department’s account.

The incident ended without reported damage to the home or dumpster, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.