Wall Township Police Blotter: Drug Distribution Arrest Near Park, InfoAge Trespass, DWI

A Liron Lane investigation, two 18-year-olds caught at InfoAge and North Wall Little League, and two Route 35 shoplifting cases topped the week’s arrests.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A Wall man is facing drug distribution charges near a public park, and two 18-year-olds were charged with trespassing at InfoAge and North Wall Little League on Marconi Road. Those cases lead the Wall Township Police Department‘s arrest blotter for Nov. 2-8.

The weekly log also includes two shoplifting arrests along Route 35, a DWI stop and five people picked up on warrants.

All charges are accusations, and everyone named is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Drug charges after Liron Lane investigation

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Detective James Yannazzone arrested Cornel Styles, 47, of Wall, following an investigation on Liron Lane, police said.

Styles is charged with:

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

distribution of marijuana

distribution within 500 feet of a public park

He was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Trespassing at InfoAge

On Sunday, Nov. 8, police got a call about people trying to get into buildings at North Wall Little League and InfoAge on Marconi Road. InfoAge is the science and history museum on the former Camp Evans site.

Patrolman Thomas Gavaghan arrested Alexander Meyer, 18, of Neptune, and Aiden Sherman, 18, of Ocean Grove, on trespassing charges. Both were released on summonses.

DWI on Route 35

At about 10:18 p.m. Sunday, Patrolman Joseph Phillips stopped Santiago Arias, 31, of Brick, on Route 35 and arrested him for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Arias was released under John’s Law. The 2001 state law requires police to impound a DWI suspect’s vehicle for 12 hours after arrest.

Shoplifting

Two people were charged with shoplifting from stores on Route 35, and both were released on summonses:

Nov. 4: Barbara Peters, 80, of Wall, at Aldi. Arrested by Patrolman Johan Moreno.

Barbara Peters, 80, of Wall, at Aldi. Arrested by Patrolman Johan Moreno. Nov. 5: Kyle Jones, 28, of Belmar, at ShopRite. Arrested by Patrolman Patrick Ferrante.

Warrant arrests

Nov. 3: Patrolman Vincent Colucci arrested Christopher Klugeqicz, 51, of Howell, on a Howell warrant after a traffic stop on Route 33/34. He was released on his own recognizance by Howell.

Patrolman Vincent Colucci arrested Christopher Klugeqicz, 51, of Howell, on a Howell warrant after a traffic stop on Route 33/34. He was released on his own recognizance by Howell. Nov. 4: Patrolman Kevin Donegan picked up Moriah Collado, 47, of Wall, at the East Brunswick Police Department on Wall Township traffic and criminal warrants. She was taken to the county jail.

Patrolman Kevin Donegan picked up Moriah Collado, 47, of Wall, at the East Brunswick Police Department on Wall Township traffic and criminal warrants. She was taken to the county jail. Nov. 4: Donegan also arrested Ronaldo Velasquez-Gavilan, 22, of Lakewood, on Brick and Lakewood traffic warrants after a stop on Route 18. He was released after posting bail.

Donegan also arrested Ronaldo Velasquez-Gavilan, 22, of Lakewood, on Brick and Lakewood traffic warrants after a stop on Route 18. He was released after posting bail. Nov. 6: Patrolman Connor Caponegro picked up Jeffrey Robinson, 71, of Lakewood, at the Salem County Jail on a Wall Township warrant. He was taken to the county jail.

Patrolman Connor Caponegro picked up Jeffrey Robinson, 71, of Lakewood, at the Salem County Jail on a Wall Township warrant. He was taken to the county jail. Nov. 6: Patrolman Tyler Russell picked up Justus Richardson, 29, of Manchester, at the Ocean Township Police Department on a Wall Township warrant. He was taken to the county jail.

Patrolman Tyler Russell picked up Justus Richardson, 29, of Manchester, at the Ocean Township Police Department on a Wall Township warrant. He was taken to the county jail. Nov. 7: Ariana Cabezas Zanabria, 19, of Toms River, turned herself in to Patrolman Collin McCarthy on Wall Township and Brick Township warrants. She was released after posting bail.

Wall Township police arrests Nov. 2-8 include a Wall man charged with dealing near a park, two 18-year-olds charged with trespassing at InfoAge, and a DWI.