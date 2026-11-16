Flames had a strong hold on the Elizabeth Avenue home by the time firefighters arrived Saturday night, and departments from across Warren County and beyond came in to help.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — By the time firefighters reached the house on Elizabeth Avenue, it was already burning hard.

The Washington Township Fire Department was dispatched at 10:17 p.m. Saturday to a working house fire in the Warren County township. When crews arrived, the house was “pretty well involved with fire,” the department said.

The township called for help, and it came from all directions. Eight fire companies sent crews under mutual aid: the Washington Borough Fire Department, Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin Township Fire & EMS, Mansfield Township Fire Company No. 1, Hackettstown Fire Department, Lopatcong Township Fire Company No. 2, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company and Good Will Fire Company No. 1.

Washington Emergency Squad and Oxford Emergency Squad stood by with ambulances. Washington Township police handled the scene.

The department thanked its “municipal emergency services partners and multiple mutual aid companies” for their help.

Why so many trucks

In rural northwest New Jersey, most fire departments are run by volunteers, and the number of firefighters available on a Saturday night can vary. A house fire that’s already well underway needs a lot of people: crews to attack the fire, crews to search the home, crews to bring in water and crews to rotate in and out as firefighters get worn down.

Many homes in the area aren’t near fire hydrants. In those places, departments shuttle water to the scene in tanker trucks, which takes even more equipment and hands. Mutual aid agreements let a town call in neighbors right away instead of waiting until it’s overwhelmed.

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Home fire safety tips, including how to plan and practice an escape route, are available from the National Fire Protection Association.