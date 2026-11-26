Margate, NJ – Tidal flooding hit Margate early Thanksgiving morning, and firefighters warned that the water was rising quickly with the peak of high tide still to come.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, the Margate City Fire Department reported that the morning flooding had begun, one to two hours before the highest point of the tide.

The department said the water was “coming in fast and furious” near Washington and Amherst avenues.

Flooding in Margate Tidal flooding began in Margate around 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The water was rising quickly near Washington and Amherst avenues.

The peak of high tide was expected one to two hours later.

Drivers should stay off flooded roads.

The flooding comes as a powerful Thanksgiving nor’easter moves along the Jersey Shore with strong east winds, heavy rain and coastal flood warnings. The National Weather Service said Thursday morning’s high tide would be the storm’s worst, with major tidal flooding forecast in parts of the region and more flooding possible with Thursday night’s high tide.

Forecasters warned that flooding at these levels can make many roads in coastal and bayside towns impassable. They urged drivers not to go through floodwater, which can be deeper than it looks.

Residents in low-lying parts of Margate should move their cars to higher ground and avoid flooded streets until the water goes down.

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Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly