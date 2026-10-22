Watch: Pemberton Mayor Snaps and Charges Resident at Town Hall Meeting

Matthew Bianchini called the confrontation “a long time coming” after others restrained him during a council meeting.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — Mayor Matthew Bianchini said he “snapped” after charging toward resident Michael Sawka during an October 21 council meeting.

“I just basically snapped,” Bianchini said in an interview today. “I hate to put it this way, but it’s a long time coming.”

Footage captured by the township’s official meeting video and a video shared by Pine Barrens Ledger showed the mayor rushing toward Sawka before others restrained him and escorted him out.

Mayor and resident dispute what triggered confrontation

Bianchini said Sawka and another resident made comments toward his wife and daughter. Sawka denied making those comments.

The mayor acknowledged that threatening remarks he made while leaving were wrong, but defended his reaction as protecting his family.

Sawka called for Bianchini’s resignation and filed a municipal court complaint seeking assault and terroristic threats charges.