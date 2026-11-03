Wegmans and Brooklyn Pharmacy Strike Lottery Gold

Two stores hundreds of miles apart split the spotlight in Friday’s lottery surprise.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A Wegmans supermarket in Western New York and a Brooklyn pharmacy both struck lottery gold Friday afternoon, selling top-prize-winning TAKE 5 tickets in the same drawing. Each ticket was worth $9,663, delivering a combined $19,326 in prizes from two businesses located hundreds of miles apart.

The New York Lottery announced that Wegmans, located at 6660 Fourth Section Road in Brockport, sold one winning ticket for the October 30 TAKE 5 Midday drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Faith Pharmacy, located at 52 Willoughby Street in Brooklyn.

Both tickets matched all five numbers in Friday’s afternoon drawing, earning equal shares of the game’s top-prize pool. The lottery identified the two retailers in its announcement but did not disclose information about the ticket purchases or the individuals holding them.

Brockport Wegmans Lands Top-Prize Lottery Ticket

The Wegmans supermarket on Fourth Section Road in Brockport, a Monroe County community west of Rochester, was one of two retailers to sell a top-prize ticket for Friday’s TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

The ticket carried a prize of $9,663 after matching all five winning numbers.

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 has a top-prize pool that is distributed among qualifying tickets for each drawing rather than a jackpot that continues growing until it is won.

For Friday’s Midday drawing, two tickets qualified for the reported top-prize payout, with each receiving $9,663.

The lottery’s announcement did not specify whether the Brockport ticket was purchased through a Quick Pick selection or numbers chosen by the player.

Brooklyn Pharmacy Scores Matching Lottery Payday

More than 300 miles southeast of Brockport, Faith Pharmacy on Willoughby Street in Brooklyn also sold a ticket matching all five numbers.

The pharmacy’s ticket earned the same $9,663 top prize, putting the downtown Brooklyn business alongside Wegmans on the statewide winning list.

The two winning tickets together accounted for $19,326 in top-prize payouts from the afternoon drawing.

The New York Lottery did not provide the winning number combination in its retailer announcement.

Players can check official TAKE 5 results through the lottery’s website.

New York TAKE 5 Offers Two Daily Drawings

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice each day, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39, with prizes awarded based on how many numbers are matched.

The game also allows multiple tickets to share the top-prize pool when more than one matches all five numbers.

New York Lottery rules give players one year from the drawing date to claim eligible draw-game prizes. Tickets from Friday’s drawing can be claimed through October 30, 2027.

The lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to New York public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.