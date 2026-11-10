West haven resident lands a sweet lottery payday from happy harrys ticket

A local player’s lucky ticket turned into a five-figure win at Happy Harrys.

WEST HAVEN, CT – A West Haven lottery player has a new reason to celebrate after a ticket from Happy Harrys Wine & Liquor delivered a $20,000 payday. The prize was claimed Friday, November 6, adding another five-figure winner to Connecticut’s growing list of scratch-off payouts.

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list, the winning ticket was from the 20X Cash 10th Edition scratch-off game. Happy Harrys Wine & Liquor in West Haven was identified as the retailer where the ticket was purchased.

The winner’s hometown is also listed as West Haven, making this a hometown win from a hometown retailer. Lottery officials did not disclose the player’s name, when the ticket was purchased or what the winner plans to do with the money.

Happy Harrys Lands a Five-Figure Lottery Winner

A ticket sold at Happy Harrys Wine & Liquor has put the West Haven business on Connecticut’s list of retailers associated with major lottery payouts.

The store appears in the Connecticut Lottery’s authorized retailer directory, which identifies businesses permitted to sell lottery tickets throughout the state.

The $20,000 prize was recorded on November 6, although the Lottery’s published claim information does not specify the original purchase date.

The 20X Cash 10th Edition ticket belongs to Connecticut’s lineup of instant-win lottery games, which allow players to discover winning combinations without waiting for a scheduled drawing.

The Lottery did not disclose the particular winning symbols or play area responsible for the payout.

For the West Haven player, the result was a substantial prize from a ticket purchased close to home.

Another Lottery Win Adds to West Haven’s Winning Record

West Haven has been home to several notable Connecticut Lottery prize claims.

In September, a West Haven player claimed a $250,000 Cashword scratch-off prize from a ticket purchased at a North Haven retailer.

An earlier West Haven Keno win also brought a five-figure prize to a local ticket holder.

The Happy Harrys claim adds another win to that local history, this time with both the purchaser’s hometown and ticket retailer listed as West Haven.

Connecticut Lottery winner records identify claims of $10,000 or more, providing a public account of significant payouts across the state.

For this particular player, the official information establishes a $20,000 prize but does not include any personal account of the winning experience.

The amount represents the reported prize before any applicable taxes.

What Comes Next for the West Haven Winner?

The Connecticut Lottery has already recorded the $20,000 prize as claimed, so there is no outstanding winning ticket to locate in connection with this report.

The winner’s personal plans have not been made public, and the Lottery has not released additional details about the claim.

The November 6 result nevertheless gives Happy Harrys Wine & Liquor a place in the state’s recent lottery records.

For one West Haven resident, a 20X Cash ticket proved to be worth far more than an ordinary scratch-off purchase.