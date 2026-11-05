Westville ladder crew rolls straight from dwelling fire to i-295 vehicle blaze

Firefighters from Westville and Bellmawr worked a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 295 near mile marker 26.2 on Wednesday afternoon.

WESTVILLE, N.J. – Fire companies from Westville and Bellmawr responded to a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 295 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Westville Fire Department. The call came in at about 1:04 p.m. Nov. 4, and crews operated at mile marker 26.2.

Back-to-Back Calls for Westville’s Ladder

Westville and bellmawr firefighters operate at a vehicle fire on southbound interstate 295 near mile marker 26. 2 on nov. 4. Photo by westville fire dept

Bellmawr Quint 3 reached the scene first with a vehicle on fire and operated a 1¾-inch bumper line to attack the flames. Westville Ladder 736 supplied water to Quint 3 and helped with fire suppression, the department said.

The ladder company had only just gone available from a dwelling fire when the Interstate 295 call came in, meaning Westville’s crew moved from one fire to the next in the same stretch of the afternoon.

The department did not say what caused the vehicle fire, whether anyone was hurt, or how long lanes were affected on the busy highway. Check back with Shore News Network for updates. More Gloucester County and Westville coverage is available on SNN.