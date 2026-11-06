Why Are Cops From Other Towns Working Road Construction in Your Town? Here’s How “Extra Duty” Details Work

The officer in the patrol car at the work zone may not be on your town’s payroll for that shift, and your town typically isn’t paying for the job.

TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you’ve driven past a utility crew or paving project and noticed a police car from a neighboring town parked in the work zone, you’re not imagining things. Off-duty officers from nearby departments are a common sight on road work “details” across New Jersey, and there is a simple reason behind it.

Who Pays for the Officer

These assignments are known as extra duty, special duty or off-duty details. The company doing the work, such as a utility, a contractor or a developer, hires an officer to direct traffic and protect the crew. The vendor pays for it, not the town.

State guidance and many local ordinances require these jobs to run through the municipality rather than between the officer and the contractor. The vendor pays the town, and the town then pays the officer, typically adding an administrative fee and a charge for the police vehicle. Some towns now hire scheduling companies to handle the paperwork, billing, and sign-ups.

Rates are set by each town. Local ordinances set hourly fees that vary widely, and some require minimum blocks of hours, so a short job can still be billed at a four-hour minimum or more.

What About Public Projects?

If the job is a public contract, such as county road resurfacing or a state highway project, the contractor generally includes traffic control costs in the bid and bills them into the job. In that case, taxpayers pay indirectly through the project cost, but the local police budget isn’t paying the officers.

How Officers Get the Work

Officers in the town where the work is happening usually get first pick of the shift. Many police union contracts guarantee officers access to extra duty jobs. A ProPublica and Asbury Park Press analysis of police contracts found at least 84 New Jersey towns that guarantee it.

Details often appear on scheduling platforms such as Jobs for Blue, where officers can view open assignments and sign up. When no local officer takes the job, neighboring departments are offered it so the work zone doesn’t go without coverage. Arrangements vary by town and depend on local policies and union agreements.

Why You Keep Seeing the Same Faces

Because off-duty details are optional and can start early or run long, local officers may not like them, especially when the town is short-staffed or the shifts are at night. That leaves openings for officers from nearby towns, which is why a car with another municipality’s name on the door may be sitting in your neighborhood.

In many towns, officers working these details aren’t allowed to take payment directly from the vendor, and that rule has led to criminal cases elsewhere in New Jersey. If you have questions about how details are assigned in your town, you can ask your police department or municipal clerk. Follow more New Jersey explainers and traffic coverage on Shore News Network.