Wildwood Woman, 61, Charged After 72-Year-Old Man Dies Following Violent Confrontation

A 72-year-old man died from injuries suffered in an October altercation, and a Wildwood woman now faces up to 10 years behind bars.

WILDWOOD, N.J. – A deadly confrontation involving a 72-year-old man has led to the arrest of a 61-year-old Wildwood woman, who is now facing a manslaughter charge nearly a month after the victim was injured. The man was hospitalized following the October 6 incident but later died from his injuries, according to Cape May County prosecutors.

Lisa Jones, who lives in the 100 East block of Pine Avenue in Wildwood, was charged Thursday, November 5, with second-degree manslaughter. The arrest was announced Friday by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy following a joint investigation into the man’s death.

Authorities have not publicly identified the 72-year-old victim or disclosed what sparked the physical altercation. Investigators also have not released the exact location of the confrontation, the nature of the man’s injuries or the date he died.

Wildwood Death Investigation Leads to Manslaughter Arrest

According to a November 6 statement from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Jones was involved in a physical altercation with the elderly man on October 6.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear, including whether Jones and the victim knew each other before the incident.

Prosecutors have not said whether a weapon was involved or explained what evidence led investigators to file the manslaughter charge.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Wildwood Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest comes approximately one month after the original incident, though authorities have not provided a detailed timeline of the investigation.

Woman Faces Up to 10 Years in New Jersey State Prison

Jones faces a second-degree manslaughter charge, which carries a potential sentence of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison if she is convicted.

Prosecutors have not announced her next court appearance or released information about her current custody status.

The case remains an active criminal investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the deadly confrontation to contact investigators.

Tips can be provided to the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

The prosecutor’s office has not announced any additional arrests or charges in connection with the man’s death.

The incident remains one of the latest serious New Jersey crime investigations involving a death following an alleged physical confrontation.

For now, prosecutors have not disclosed what happened during the encounter beyond the allegation that Jones was involved in an altercation with the victim before he was hospitalized.

The charges remain allegations, and Jones is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.